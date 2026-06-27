Tinubu Felicitates CEO Of Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu, at 59

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with the Group Chief Executive of Oando Plc, Adewale Tinubu, on his 59th birthday saying he has had a resounding impact on Nigeria’s energy sector.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shared in the joy of celebrating Forbes’ ‘African King of Oil’, whose entrepreneurial and innovative spirit transformed Oando from a petroleum marketing company into a fully integrated energy group with upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Tinubu noted the economic impact of the attorney and businessman’s investment in creating job opportunities for many Nigerians, spearheading landmark deals such as the ConocoPhillips acquisition and the historic listing on the South African and Nigerian stock exchanges.

The President commended the Group Chief Executive of Oando for championing the government’s local content development by leading indigenous companies to participate in the oil and gas sector and taking frontline roles in environmental protection.

He acknowledged the visionary role of Wale Tinubu in establishing the Oando Foundation in 2011, which currently supports more than 88 schools across the country and promotes community development and environmental sustainability.

Tinubu prayed for the well-being of the entrepreneur and his family.