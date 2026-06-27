Glory Oboh: African Fashion Now Receiving Global Attention

Inspired by fashion’s power to transform lives, Glory Oboh turned a childhood passion into a thriving career, blending African heritage with contemporary designs. She shares her inspiring journey with Ferdinand Ekechukwu and Esther Oluku. Excerpts:

As a young Nigerian fashion designer doing fashion professionally in the UK, tell us how the fashion journey began

My fashion journey started in Nigeria, where I grew up surrounded by beautiful fabrics, colours, and unique cultural styles. From a young age, I was always interested in how clothing could transform a person’s appearance and boost their confidence. I began by sketching ideas and paying close attention to fashion trends around me. What started as a hobby gradually became a passion. I invested time in learning the craft, developing my skills, and understanding the importance of creativity, quality, and attention to detail. Moving to the UK opened my eyes to new fashion influences and opportunities. It challenged me to grow as a designer while staying connected to my Nigerian roots. Today, I proudly combine African heritage with modern fashion trends to create designs that tell stories and celebrate individuality. Fashion is more than a profession for me; it is a way to express creativity, preserve culture, and inspire confidence in people through what they wear.

What part of the fashion business did you begin with; bespoke or ready to wear?

I began my fashion journey through bespoke tailoring because it gave me the chance to work directly with people and create pieces that were unique to them. In those early days, I enjoyed the process of getting to know my clients, understanding their preferences, and bringing their ideas to life through clothing. Working on custom-made garments taught me a lot about the craft. Every project was different, and each client came with their own expectations and style. That experience helped me improve my skills, become more detail-oriented, and develop confidence in my work. It also allowed me to build strong relationships with clients and earn their trust through quality service. As my brand grew, I began exploring ready-to-wear collections. I saw it as an opportunity to reach more people and share my designs with a wider audience. Even so, my background in bespoke tailoring continues to influence my work because it taught me the importance of quality, fit, and making people feel their best.

Starting the business in Nigeria, what inspired the relocation of the brand from Nigeria to the United Kingdom?

The decision to move my brand from Nigeria to the United Kingdom came from a desire to grow both personally and professionally. Nigeria gave me the foundation I needed as a fashion designer. It was where I learned the business, built my confidence, and developed my creative identity. However, I felt it was time to challenge myself and explore new opportunities. Moving to the UK exposed me to a different fashion culture and a wider market. It gave me the chance to meet people from diverse backgrounds, learn new ways of doing business, and see fashion from a global perspective. I also saw it as an opportunity to showcase the beauty of African fashion to a broader audience. For me, relocating wasn’t about leaving Nigeria behind. It was about taking a part of Nigeria with me and sharing it with the world. The move has helped me grow my brand while staying true to my roots and the values that shaped my journey.

Many of your most recent pieces are made from Ankara prints. From your current practice and observation of African fashion in diaspora, how well would you say African fashion is gaining visibility and acceptance in the international market?

From what I have seen, African fashion has come a long way and is receiving much more attention than it did years ago. When I first started, African prints like Ankara were mostly worn within African communities or for cultural celebrations. Today, that has changed significantly. Living and working in the UK, I have noticed that people from different backgrounds are becoming more interested in African-inspired fashion. They appreciate the bold colours, unique patterns, and the stories behind the designs. Many people are now looking for clothing that feels authentic and stands out from mainstream fashion, and African fashion offers exactly that. I believe social media, fashion shows, and African designers in the diaspora have played a huge role in increasing that visibility. While there is still work to be done, especially in ensuring African designers get the recognition they deserve, I am proud of how far we have come. African fashion is no longer on the sidelines; it is becoming part of the global fashion industry.

As someone who is operating in a foreign market, what would you say were some things which helped you break into the market and find your niche?

Building a fashion brand in a different country came with its challenges, but it also gave me opportunities to grow. One thing that really helped me was, believing in what made my brand different. Instead of trying to fit into every trend, I focused on creating designs that reflected my culture, creativity, and personal journey. I also made an effort to connect with people. Attending fashion events, meeting other creatives, and engaging with customers helped me build relationships and get my work in front of the right audience. Those connections opened doors and helped me understand the market better. Finding my niche happened naturally over time. I realised there was a growing interest in African-inspired fashion, especially when presented in a modern and wearable way. By staying authentic and listening to what customers wanted, I was able to create a style that resonated with people. Above all, consistency was key. I kept showing up, improving my work, and trusting the process, even when things moved slowly.

Majority of Nigerian fashion design businesses at home will rather run a walk-in to tailor an outfit. Do you see it as something you can manage in the UK?

In Nigeria, the walk-in tailoring system is very common because customers are used to stopping by for measurements, fittings, and consultations. It creates a close relationship between the designer and the client, which is something I really value. In the UK, I have found that people prefer a more organised approach. Most clients like to book appointments ahead of time because of work commitments and busy schedules. While the culture is different, I still think the personal touch that comes with bespoke tailoring is something people appreciate. For me, it’s about adapting to the environment without losing the essence of what I do. Instead of relying on walk-ins, I focus on scheduled consultations and fittings, which allows me to give each client the attention they deserve. The demand for custom-made clothing is definitely here, especially among people who want something unique and well-made. So, while the approach may be different, the opportunity is certainly there.

Tell us what inspired your newly opened ready-to-wear collection, and do you think a future exists for ready-to-wear African fashion in the diaspora?

The inspiration behind my ready-to-wear collection came from observing the needs of my customers. Over the years, I met many people who loved African fashion and appreciated the uniqueness of my designs, but not everyone wanted to go through the bespoke process. Some wanted beautiful, high-quality pieces they could buy and wear immediately. That inspired me to create a collection that combines the richness of African fashion with the convenience of ready-to-wear clothing. I wanted every piece to reflect my culture while fitting into the everyday lifestyle of people living in the UK and other parts of the diaspora. I definitely believe there is a strong future for ready-to-wear African fashion in the diaspora. People are becoming more confident in embracing their cultural identity, and there is a growing interest from both Africans and non-Africans who appreciate the creativity and uniqueness of African designs. As the industry continues to evolve, I believe African ready-to-wear fashion will become even more visible and widely accepted across global markets.

The buzzword in fashion for this age is sustainability and zero waste. How do you bring both to bear as you navigate the rebirth of your brand in a new country?

As I rebuild my brand in the UK, sustainability has become an important part of how I work. I believe fashion should be beautiful, but it should also be responsible. For me, sustainability starts with being intentional about what I create and how I create it. I try to avoid unnecessary waste by producing only what is needed rather than making large quantities that may never be sold. I also make good use of leftover fabrics whenever possible. Sometimes those fabric remnants become accessories, design details, or other creative pieces instead of being thrown away. Coming into a new market has also allowed me to rethink some of my processes and build a brand that is more mindful from the beginning. I want my customers to invest in pieces that are well-made, durable, and timeless, rather than clothing that is worn once and forgotten. At the end of the day, sustainability is not just about reducing waste. It is about creating fashion with purpose, value, and long-term impact.

Having models walk the runway with your designs at the CFSUK Culture in Motion event was quite an experience. How does this make you feel, and what promise does this showcase hold for the brand?

Having my designs showcased at the CFSUK Culture in Motion event was a truly special moment for me. Seeing models walk the runway in pieces I created was both exciting and humbling. As a designer, you spend countless hours developing ideas, selecting fabrics, and perfecting every detail, so watching those designs come to life on the runway is an incredible feeling. It was also a proud moment because it allowed me to share my work, my culture, and my creative vision with a wider audience. Seeing people engage with the collection and appreciate the designs reminded me of why I started this journey in the first place. For the brand, I believe the showcase opens the door to greater opportunities. It helps increase visibility, introduces the brand to new audiences, and creates valuable connections within the fashion industry.

More importantly, it shows that the brand is growing and moving in the right direction. It gives me confidence that there is still so much more to achieve in the years ahead.

At the CFSUK where your ready-to-wear collections were showcased to visitors, how was the reception and how did you feel about it?

Having an exhibition stand at CFSUK was a very proud moment for me. It was one thing to see my collection come together, but it was another experience entirely to have people stop by, look through the pieces, and engage with the brand firsthand. What made it special was the opportunity to meet people face-to-face and hear their reactions. Some visitors were drawn to the prints, others appreciated the craftsmanship, and many were interested in the story behind the brand. Those conversations meant a lot to me because they showed that people were connecting with the work beyond just the clothing itself. The reception also gave me a sense of how far the brand has come. Starting in Nigeria and then rebuilding in the UK has not always been easy, so seeing my ready-to-wear collection displayed at such an event was very rewarding.

It reminded me that every step of the journey has been worth it and gave me even more motivation to keep growing the brand.

What is your advice to other young African migrants in the UK who are skeptical about a future in African fashion abroad?

I would tell them not to underestimate the value of their talent, culture, and creativity. When I first moved to the UK, there were moments when I questioned whether African fashion would be accepted or appreciated in the same way it is back home. But over time, I realised that there is a growing interest in African fashion and the stories behind it. My advice is to be confident in what makes you unique. Don’t feel like you have to change who you are or completely leave your culture behind to succeed. In fact, your heritage can be one of your greatest strengths. At the same time, be willing to learn and adapt. Understand the market you are in, build relationships, and keep improving your craft. Success doesn’t happen overnight and there will be challenges along the way, but don’t let that discourage you. If you are passionate about fashion, stay committed to your vision. There is space for African fashion in the UK, and there are people who genuinely appreciate the creativity, quality, and cultural richness that it brings.