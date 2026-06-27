NAFDAC Flags-Off ‘Read the Food Label’ Campaign to Empower Consumers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has flagged off the ‘Read the Food Label’ campaign to empower consumers to make informed food choices by understanding food labels.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Dr. Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, while speaking at the flag off of the campaign yesterday in Abuja said the initiative highlights the importance of food labels as public health tools.

He explained that the campaign includes public education, regulatory compliance training, and surveys to ensure transparency and consumer safety.

Adeyeye emphasised that the reduction of salt in foods to prevent vascular diseases and encourages a national culture of reading food labels, supported by various stakeholders, including the media and manufacturers.

The director general noted that the campaign was supported by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), Resolve to save lives, Global Health Advocacy Incubator, World Health Organisation (WHO), University of Abuja, among others.

She stated, “The campaign aims to raise public awareness about the significance of reading and understanding food labels, empowering consumers to make informed food choices.

“Food labels are described as powerful public health tools that help consumers stay healthier by providing vital safety and nutritional information.”

Adeyeye acknowledged the challenges consumers face in understanding food labels due to the numerous products available in supermarkets.

She pointed out that the campaign is crucial in promoting a culture of reading food labels, especially in the context of increasing non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

Adeyeye said non-communicable diseases account for approximately 29 per cent of all deaths in Nigeria, with significant contributions from salt, sugar, saturated fats, trans fats, and highly processed foods.

She explained that effective use of food labels could have a direct impact on disease prevention and management, making it a critical responsibility for all consumers.

According to her, the campaign aims to institutionalise a national culture of reading food labels and using the information to make better food choices.

“The campaign complements ongoing regulations and aims to create healthier food environments, aligning with international commitments to empower consumers through improved health and nutrition information.”

Adeyeye, therefore, called on government institutions, healthcare professionals, academia, civil society, industry stakeholders, and consumer groups to join the campaign in amplifying the importance of reading food labels.

Also, WHO Country Representative and Head of Mission for Nigeria, Dr. Pavel Ursu, said like many countries, Nigeria faces a rapidly increasing burden of non-communicable diseases.

Ursu, who was represented by WHO Technical Officer, Nutrition, Dr. Pinda Wakama, noted that these realities underscored the urgent need for practical or nationwide interventions that empower individuals and make healthier food choices.

He added that the “Read the Label Food Campaign” was therefore both timely and strategic by encouraging consumers to understand nutrition information on packaged foods.

The Country Director emphasised that this initiative would significantly improve health literacy and also contribute to exposure of harmful foods.

He added, “By encouraging Nigerians to read and understand food labels, NAFDAC is taking a practical step towards addressing the burden of non-communicable diseases, including obesity, hypertension, and benefits.

“It also sends a strong signal to the food industry to improve product transparency and formulate products in line with national and global health recommendations.

“This campaign aligns closely with WHO’s global expense for non-convenient disease prevention, including salt reduction, improved food level, and promotion of air diet.

“We also support Nigeria’s national efforts under the multi sectoral action plan for non-communicable disease prevention and control.”

Speaking, the Executive Director of CAPPA, Oluwafemi Akinbode, described the campaign as a timely and important step towards empowering Nigerians to make informed food choices.

Akinbode who was represented by Mr. Abayomi Sarumi commended NAFDAC for taking proactive measures to improve consumer awareness and promote healthier dietary habits.

He stated, “Nigerian consumers are increasingly exposed to aggressively and deceptively marketed ultra-processed food and beverage products, the consumption of which is worsening Nigeria’s non-communicable diseases burden (NCDs).

“Understanding what is in those products is a public health necessity. Reading food labels helps consumers identify products that contain high levels of sugar, salt, trans fats, and other nutrients of concern that are risk factors for diet-related illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, stroke, and heart disease.”

Akinbode maintained that the campaign aligned with CAPPA’s healthy food policies campaign, which places public health at the centre of Nigeria’s food policy.