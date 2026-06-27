ICPC Moves to Institutionalise Anti-Corruption Teaching in Varsities, Law Schools

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded arrangements to integrate anti-corruption education into the curriculum of Nigerian universities and the Nigerian Law School.

At a workshop in Kano yesterday, the former Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Professor Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN, described the engagement as a critical step in the Commission’s broader strategy to secure the buy-in of Nigeria’s education sector in the fight against corruption.

Professor Chiroma noted that the initiative underscores the strategic importance of introducing anti-corruption values at the foundational stages of legal training, stressing that future legal practitioners must be equipped from an early stage with an understanding that combating corruption is not only a legal obligation but also a civic and moral responsibility.

According to him, the workshop, which builds on an earlier engagement held in Abuja, is expected to produce a curriculum that could eventually be adopted by the Nigerian Law School.

“The objective is to draft a curriculum that will be adopted by the Nigerian Law School,” Chiroma stated.

He explained that deliberations at the previous Abuja workshop had established two possible pathways for incorporating anti-corruption studies into legal education. These include the introduction of a stand-alone anti-corruption course or the integration of anti-corruption themes into existing modules within the Nigerian Law School curriculum.

Chiroma further assured participants that the curriculum development process would be rigorous, transparent and subjected to thorough scrutiny by a duly constituted committee of experts, adding that the Commission was committed to ensuring that the final document meets the highest standards of legal education.

He also commended the calibre of resource persons assembled for the workshop, noting that their expertise and experience would guarantee the development of a credible, practical, and implementable curriculum.

Presenting a paper titled ‘Law Educators, Curriculum Development and Review: Emerging Challenges and the Way Forward’, Professor Garba Saad of Bayero University, Kano, underscored the importance of curriculum development as a continuous process that must respond to evolving societal realities.

Professor Saad described the curriculum as a strategic instrument for social transformation and emphasised the need for legal education in Nigeria to adapt to emerging challenges, particularly corruption.