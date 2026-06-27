LSSTF to Revamp Iconic Rowe Park Hall, Squash Courts

The Lagos State Sports Trust Fund (LSSTF) has announced plans to restore the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex at Rowe Park, Yaba, with a full renovation of its Indoor Sports Hall and long-neglected Squash Courts. The project marks a significant step in reviving one of Nigeria’s most historic sporting landmarks.

For decades, Rowe Park has been a cradle of talent, nurturing athletes who rose from grassroots beginnings to national acclaim.

During an inspection of the facility on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, LSSTF Chairman Wahid Oshodi described it as the “heartbeat of grassroots sports in Lagos,” noting its central role in talent discovery.

“This is the home of talent discovery in Nigeria,” Oshodi said. “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved that we update, renovate, and do whatever it takes to bring this facility back to international standard.”

The renovation comes at a crucial time, with Lagos preparing to host the maiden National Intermediate Games in October. Oshodi assured that the hall would be ready, explaining: “We have just a few months, but work is ongoing. The plan now is to accelerate progress and ensure completion before the end of September.” He praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to grassroots sports, stressing that the project is not only about competitions but also about recreation, youth engagement, and keeping young people off the streets.

For many Lagosians, Rowe Park is more than a sports complex—it is a landmark of memory. Its courts and halls have echoed with the cheers of young athletes chasing dreams, and its legacy is deeply woven into Nigeria’s sporting fabric. Oshodi acknowledged this heritage, expressing gratitude to donors and partners who are helping restore the facility to its rightful place.

Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Lekan Fatodu, described the renovation as a turning point. He called the complex a “laboratory for talent development,” recalling how countless Nigerian sporting icons began their journeys there. “This is an opportunity to restore past glory while ensuring sustainability through proper maintenance. Whether for recreation or competition, the facility will serve its purpose,” Fatodu said.

Looking ahead, Fatodu painted a vivid picture of October’s festival of sport. “Hosting the National Intermediate Games gives us the chance to showcase Lagos as fully prepared for any competition. By mid-September, this facility will come alive again, ready to host over 12,000 athletes and officials. It will be a huge celebration of sport,” he enthused.