World Cup Knockout Picture Takes Shape as Group Stage Concludes Live on SuperSport

The World Cup group stage is entering its decisive phase, with qualification places, group winners and knockout-stage positions still to be determined across several groups. Every match is aired live on SuperSport via DStv and GOtv.

Mexico, South Africa, Switzerland, Canada, Brazil and Morocco have already secured qualification after completing their group campaigns. They are joined by teams including the United States, France, Argentina, Colombia and Portugal, who have effectively booked their places in the knockout rounds ahead of their final group matches.

Africa’s campaign remains finely balanced. Morocco, Côte d’Ivoire and South Africa are through, while Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and Algeria remain in contention heading into the final round. Senegal, Tunisia and DR Congo have already been eliminated.

Several of the tournament’s biggest fixtures are still to come. Friday delivers one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage as France face Norway at 8:00 pm, with Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland battling for top spot in Group I. Earlier in the day, Japan meet Sweden at 12:00 am in a crucial Group F encounter, while Tunisia face the Netherlands at the same time.

Saturday’s action includes Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia and Uruguay vs Spain at 1:00 am, before Egypt face Iran and Belgium take on New Zealand at 4:00 am. The evening concludes with Croatia vs Ghana and Panama vs England at 10:00 pm, with qualification implications still on the line.

The final group-stage fixtures arrive on Sunday, with Colombia facing Portugal at 12:30 am and Algeria meeting Austria at 3:00 am in a direct battle for a place in the knockout rounds. Argentina also conclude their group campaign against Jordan as Lionel Messi continues his pursuit of the Golden Boot.

Messi currently leads the scoring charts with five goals, while Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé have four each. Cristiano Ronaldo has also entered the race after scoring twice in Portugal’s 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan.

All remaining group-stage matches will be available live on SS World Cup Central (DStv Ch. 202, GOtv Ch. 61) and SS World Cup Extra (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65), ensuring fans do not miss a moment as the knockout picture finally takes shape.