NSSF Applauds Nestlé’s Enduring Role in School Sports Development

The Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF) has commended Nestlé Nigeria Plc. for its unwavering commitment to grassroots sports through the consistent sponsorship of the country’s longest-running school basketball competition — the MILO Secondary School Basketball Championship.

Now in its 26th edition, the annual tournament has produced numerous talents who have gone on to represent Nigeria at continental and international levels.

At a press briefing ahead of the national finals, which tip off todays, NSSF President Olabisi Joseph described Nestlé’s support as “unrivalled.” She noted: “On behalf of the Nigeria School Sport Federation, I sincerely thank Nestlé Nigeria Plc. and the MILO brand for their unwavering support and commitment to youth development through sports. Your investment over the past twenty-six years has positively impacted millions of Nigerian children and created a legacy in school sports.”

Joseph emphasized that the championship has become more than just a competition: “For 26 editions, the impact has been remarkable. The MILO brand has partnered with NSSF to build a foundation where passion meets purpose, serving as a breeding ground for excellence. Many young talents discovered here have gone on to represent their states, wear the national colours, and even build successful professional careers both at home and abroad.”

Beyond the basketball court, the tournament has instilled discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among students. It has also promoted academic balance, cultural unity, and leadership development, shaping participants into responsible future leaders.

This year’s edition saw over 13,000 schools across Nigeria compete from state preliminaries to the national finals, with 12 teams — including debutants from Katsina and Ekiti — battling for glory in Lagos. Joseph remarked: “What started as a modest initiative has grown into a national movement. The participation of over 13,000 schools this year alone demonstrates the tremendous impact and reach of this programme.”

In addition to the competition, the finals will feature clinics, mentorship sessions, and cultural exhibitions. To ensure fairness, NSSF will deploy screening, biometrics, and data capturing to confirm eligibility of school-aged participants.

Joseph concluded that the championship is not just about winning trophies but about nurturing confidence, leadership, and citizenship among Nigerian youth.