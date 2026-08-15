IBB: No Successful Coup in Nigeria Without Civilian Backing

*Recalls Gen. Vatsa’s denial before inquiry linked him to 1985 coup plot

Laleye Dipo in Minna and Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As investigations into an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2025 continue, former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has said that military coups have always taken place with the support of civilians.

Babangida who will turn 85 years on Monday, also declared that late General Mamman Jiya Vatsa then Minister of the Federal Capital Territory denied involvement in the 1985 coup Plot to unseat him as head of state.

General Babangida made the remarks while speaking on Badeggi 90.1 FM Radio monitored in Minna Niger State, yesterday, as part of activities to mark his 85th birthday



Babangida declared: “No successful coup in Nigeria’s history had occurred without civilian involvement,” explaining further that wealthy civilians had often played significant roles in sponsoring military takeovers.

According to him, General Vatsa, a school mate of his denied involvement in the plot to overthrow his government but reports from the Commission of inquiry which investigated the matter Indicted him.



“Initially i found it difficult to believe reports linking Vatsa to a planned coup because of our long-standing friendship and shared history

“When a senior military officer informed me of the allegations, i immediately summoned both General Mamman Vatsa and General Mohammed Gado Nasko to my office for clarification.



“When they arrived, I asked them about the reports that they had been mentioned in a plot to topple my government. Both of them denied any involvement,” he stated adding that a military commission of inquiry was subsequently established to investigate the allegations.



“While General Gado Nasko was cleared of any wrongdoing, the panel found evidence linking Vatsa to the coup plot” Babangida further said in the interview.

The former military President submitted that when General Vatsa’s involvement in the aborted coup was confirmed, “I was shocked, devastated and deeply disappointed.”



“There was nothing I could do to exonerate him from the consequences prescribed by military law. My hands were tied. That was how I lost my brother, General Mamman Vatsa,” Babangida said.

Vatsa was executed by firing squad in March 1986. Babangida and Vatsa grew up together, attended Bida Middle School, now Government College Bida, graduated the same year, and joined the military together.

He also spoke on Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola whom he described, “as a close personal friend whose generosity transcended ethnic, religious and regional boundaries” and his (Abiolas) philanthropy touched the lives of countless Nigerians across the country.



“Chief MKO Abiola was a man who used his God-given wealth to positively impact the lives of Nigerians irrespective of their background, he built friendships across the country and was exceptionally generous,” the former president added.

Babangida however reiterated that the decision to annul the 1993 presidential election result was, “one of the most difficult” of his military career but insisted that the “annulment was a collective decision taken in what was considered the overall interest of the country at the time.



“I must say that it was one of the toughest decisions taken during my military career, but it was made in what we believed was the best interest of the nation,” Babangida stated.



When asked to comment on the current economic challenges and security situation in the country, the former military President urged Nigerians to, “remain hopeful and continue to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” expressing optimism that ongoing efforts by the government would eventually yield positive results for the country.