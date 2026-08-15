2027 Election Gets Murky, Atiku Goes to Court, Seeks to Stop Tinubu from Contesting

·Personally deposes to affidavit, asks INEC to produce Tinubu’s CF001 records

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The 2027 presidential contest has taken a contentious turn, with former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, dragging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the Federal High Court in Abuja in a bid to stop him from contesting the election.

Atiku yesterday personally appeared at the registry of the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he deposed to an affidavit in support of a suit challenging Tinubu’s qualification to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The action, instituted by Atiku and the ADC against Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), invokes, among other provisions, Sections 137(1)(j), 139(1)(a)(i) and 285(14)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

At the heart of the action is Section 137(1)(j) of the Constitution, which provides that a person shall not be qualified for election to the office of President if he has presented a forged certificate to INEC.

The suit specifically asks the court to determine whether Tinubu and the APC should be disqualified from the 2027 presidential election over the plaintiffs’ allegation that Tinubu presented a forged NYSC certificate to INEC in connection with the 2023 and 2027 presidential elections.

Speaking after personally taking the oath, Atiku said his presence at the court registry was deliberate.

“I came here personally because the issues before the court go to the heart of our Constitution and the integrity of the office of President. I cannot ask Nigerians to respect the Constitution while treating a matter of this magnitude casually. I have therefore put my name, my signature and my oath behind the facts we are presenting to the court. Now it is President Tinubu’s turn to answer them.”

In his affidavit, Atiku alleged that Tinubu submitted to INEC an NYSC discharge certificate bearing the name “Tinubu Bola Adekunle”, which, according to the plaintiffs, is different from the President’s name, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The affidavit further alleged that the same NYSC certificate was submitted in connection with the 2027 presidential election and contends that the document is not a certificate obtained by Tinubu.

Atiku has also placed INEC on notice to produce Tinubu’s Form CF001 submitted in connection with the 2023 and 2027 presidential elections. The affidavit stated that Atiku had applied for certified true copies of the relevant form before filing the suit but had received no response at the time the processes were prepared.

Atiku said, “This is precisely why we have gone to court. We are not asking Nigerians to decide this matter on social media, and we are not asking INEC to become a court. We are asking the institution holding the records to produce them and the judiciary to examine the evidence and pronounce on it.

“If the certificate belongs to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, let that be established before the court. If ‘Tinubu Bola Adekunle’ and ‘Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ are one and the same person for the purpose of that certificate, let the evidence establish it. These are questions that deserve answers, not political insults or presidential silence. The case goes beyond the certificate itself.”

Atiku and the ADC are also challenging provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026 which, according to their written address, effectively restrict who may challenge the qualification of a candidate at pre-election stage and the removal of qualification as a ground for questioning an election as envisaged by Section 139(a)(i) of the Constitution which empowers the National Assembly to make laws that allows the questioning of whether a person elected into the office of President is qualified.

Their argument is that legislation cannot be used to shut the door against enforcement of an express constitutional provision. They contend that where an Act of the National Assembly conflicts with the Constitution, the Constitution must prevail.

“This case therefore raises a fundamental question for our democracy,” Atiku said.

“Can an Act of the National Assembly be used as a shield against an express provision of the Constitution? Can we write into ordinary legislation an escape route from a constitutional standard applicable to everyone seeking the Presidency? Our position is that the Constitution remains supreme.”

The originating summons asks the Federal High Court to determine whether the statutory restrictions complained of can prevent the plaintiffs from invoking Section 137(1)(j), and ultimately whether Tinubu and the APC should be disqualified from participating in the 2027 presidential election if the plaintiffs’ case is established.

Among the substantive reliefs sought was an order disqualifying Tinubu and the APC from participating in the 2027 presidential election on the grounds pleaded by the plaintiffs.

Atiku added, “Nobody should misunderstand what is at stake. Nigerian graduates cannot complete NYSC documentation with one identity and simply ask employers to ignore discrepancies. Young Nigerians seeking ordinary jobs are subjected to rigorous scrutiny of their certificates. The standard cannot suddenly disappear because the applicant is seeking the highest office in the land. The Presidency is not an immunity certificate against constitutional scrutiny.”

Atiku said the judicial action also places a responsibility on INEC to demonstrate its neutrality by making the relevant records available to the court.

His affidavit expressly states that INEC, as a neutral public institution, was duty-bound to uphold the Constitution regardless of whose political interest may be affected.

“INEC is holding the documents. The court has the jurisdiction to examine the issues. President Tinubu has the opportunity to defend himself. That is the constitutional process, and nobody should be afraid of it.

“The 2027 election must begin with clarity about the qualification of those seeking the Presidency. Nigerians should not be asked to vote first and investigate later.”

Atiku stressed that his personal appearance to depose to the affidavit underscored his willingness to submit himself to the same constitutional standards he demands of others.

“I have sworn to my case before the law. I am prepared to be held accountable for what I have placed before the court. President Tinubu should equally be prepared to answer the case against him before the law.”

Counsel to the plaintiffs, Edwin Inegedu, SAN, and Joseph Silas Onu, expressed confidence in the case. Speaking for the legal team, Onu said they had carefully reviewed the law and placed their arguments before the court, adding that they were prepared to confront the defendants’ case once served.

“We are confident that justice will prevail. This case presents an important opportunity to further develop Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence,” he added.

“This is not about privilege, personalities or presidential power. It is about one Constitution and one standard for every Nigerian.

“Nobody is above the Constitution — not Atiku Abubakar, not Bola Tinubu, and certainly not the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”