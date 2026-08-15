First Lady: I Remain Committed To Giving Errant Girls Second Chance At Formal Education

.Inaugurates renovated alternative high school for girls in Agboju, Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu Tinubu, has expressed her renewed commitment towards giving errant girls second chance at formal education.

Speaking yesterday at the inauguration of the renovated Alternative High School for Girls in Agboju, Lagos, the First Lady who was represented by wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, reaffirmed her commitment to ensuring that girls whose education has been disrupted by life’s challenges are given a second chance to fulfil their potential.

The school, established in 2007 by her during the tenure of President Bola Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State, was created to provide girls whose education had been interrupted by early pregnancy and other socio-economic challenges with an opportunity to return to school, complete their secondary education and acquire vocational skills.

The renovated school comprising two blocks with more than 26 classrooms has agriculture, physics and biology laboratories, cosmetology, garment-making, hairdressing, catering and home economics classes as well as well-equipped Library and ICT facilities.

She noted that the establishment of the school was founded on the conviction that no girl or woman should be denied the opportunity to reach her full potential because of the challenges she encounters in life.

She expressed delight at the renovation and equipping of the school through the intervention of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) commending the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba and her team for their commitment to improving the learning environment.

The First Lady also applauded UBEC’s efforts towards establishing Alternative High Schools for Girls across the country particularly the ongoing construction of another of such school in Ikorodu, Lagos State which she said would soon be ready for inauguration.

She noted that the vision is to establish at least one Alternative High School for Girls in each of the three senatorial districts of Lagos State. She said Lagos West and Lagos East now have one school each, leaving Lagos Central as the remaining district.

She therefore urged the Lagos State Government to complete the initiative by establishing an additional Alternative High School for Girls in Lagos Central, while ensuring the effective operation and proper maintenance of all the schools to enable more girls to complete their education and acquire relevant skills.

Addressing the students at the event, Mrs. Tinubu encouraged them to take full advantage of the opportunity provided by the school and not allow their past experiences to define their future.

“Let your past not define your future. With determination, discipline and hard work, you can achieve your dreams and become positive contributors to our nation’s development.”

Also speaking, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu who represented her husband, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the inauguration as unveiling of a new school which has restored dignity and created new opportunities for young women adding that educating a girl is educating a family, a community and a nation.

On her part, Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission, Dr. Garba said the commission is committed to providing alternative access to education with skills development across the country.

She said the renovation of the Alternative High school for Girls in Agboju is part of the renewed commitment of the federal government as the Ikorodu version is ongoing and will be inaugurated soon.

There were goodwill messages from the Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun and Lagos SUBEB chairman, Hon Shittu.

Highpoint of the inauguration ceremony was the inspection of the facility by representative of the First Lady, Hajiya Nana Shettima.