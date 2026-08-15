Abiodun Saves Buhari Estate from Forfeiture, Delivers 108 Homes

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has rescued the President Muhammadu Buhari Estate in Abeokuta from possible forfeiture and transformed the once-stalled project into a 108-unit modern residential community.

The estate, located along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway, is scheduled to be inaugurated on Tuesday by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Inherited by the Abiodun administration in a largely undeveloped state, with only the infrastructure awarded and one show building completed, the project had become embroiled in a legal dispute over unpaid obligations to the contractor handling its development.

The situation put the property at risk of being lost through legal action before the Abiodun administration intervened, settled the dispute out of court and commenced payments to secure the state’s interest in the property.

Rather than abandon the inherited project, the administration subsequently adopted a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with the state providing the land and infrastructure while private developers undertook the construction and sale of the housing units.

The intervention has now resulted in the completion of the PMB Estate, comprising 108 four-bedroom fully detached and semi-detached duplexes designed with modern architecture and high-quality infrastructure.

The development features well-constructed road networks with street lighting, landscaped green areas, clean water supply, waste management facilities, a sporting centre, children’s playground, clubhouse, 24-hour power supply, ample parking and top-notch security within a gated community.

The fully detached homes are built on approximately 900 square metres, with four en-suite bedrooms, boys’ quarters, a master bedroom with closet, spacious living and dining areas, family lounge, study, visitors’ toilet and terrace. The semi-detached units, measuring between 460 and 500 square metres, offer similar facilities, except for the study.

Abiodun said the project demonstrated his administration’s commitment to protecting public investments and completing inherited projects rather than allowing them to become abandoned assets.

“This project is part of our administration’s commitment to providing quality and affordable housing for different categories of residents, while ensuring that government projects inherited from previous administrations were completed rather than abandoned,” the governor said.

He added that the PMB Estate would serve as a model for similar public-private housing developments across Ogun State.

Strategically located opposite the State Judiciary Complex and close to the Ogun TechHub, the estate provides easy access to major institutional, commercial and transportation corridors.

It is about two minutes from the Ogun TechHub, seven minutes from Government House, 12 minutes from the Abeokuta Golf Course, 15 minutes from the Wole Soyinka Train Station and approximately 30 minutes from Lagos.

The development is also attracting private-sector investment, with Access Bank currently developing a training school and other facilities within the estate.

The inauguration will formally mark the completion of a project that once faced abandonment and possible forfeiture but which the Abiodun administration recovered, restructured and delivered as a modern housing community.

Beyond the 108 homes, the PMB Estate therefore represents another example of the administration’s policy of protecting public assets, leveraging private capital and turning inherited liabilities into productive infrastructure for the people of Ogun State.