Katsina Secures Fresh $8m World Bank Support for Women Empowerment Programme

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has secured a fresh funding support of $8 million from the World Bank to accelerate the implementation and expansion of the Nigeria for Women Project (NFWP).

This was revealed during a meeting between Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and a delegation from the World Bank, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, and the Nigeria for Women Project at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, yesterday.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, said the additional funding, expected to range between $6 and $8 million, will be front-loaded this year to fast-track the programme and its expansion across all 34 local government areas of the state.

He said the initiative remains critical to reducing poverty, strengthening household incomes, promoting community resilience and tackling insecurity, particularly in communities affected by displacement and conflict.

Governor Radda explained that the state government had already provided N4 billion as counterpart funding for the project and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to women’s economic empowerment.

He announced plans to extend the initiative beyond women by introducing a state-funded ‘Nigeria for Men’ programme aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, self-reliance and community development among young people.

While calling for faster implementation to enable beneficiaries to enjoy the programme, Radda said, “We invested in this programme because we believe it will uplift families across the state.”



Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Ibrahim Suleiman, explained that implementation challenges had been addressed and the World Bank would release between $6 million and $8 million to support the expansion of the project across the state.

She further revealed plans to seek an additional $1.5 billion in financing to scale up the programme nationwide, adding that about 4.5 million women out of the targeted 10 million beneficiaries had already been reached.

She assured Katsina of sustained technical support from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and development partners, noting that the state could soon become a learning hub for other states implementing the programme.

Also speaking, the World Bank Task Team Leader for the Nigeria for Women Project, Mr. Micheal Ilesanmi, confirmed that the World Bank would release the funds this year to speed up implementation and expand opportunities for women across the state.

He explained that beneficiaries would begin accessing the Community Investment Fund after demonstrating sustained savings, effective governance and strong organisational structures, with the first batch expected to qualify within three to four months.