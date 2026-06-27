Abiodun Signals Return of OKLNG, Unveils Bigger Vision for Ogun Waterside

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has signalled a major economic transformation for Ogun Waterside Local Government, announcing that the long-abandoned Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) project is set for revival while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to positioning the coastal axis as Nigeria’s next industrial and maritime hub.

The governor made the announcement yesterday during the inauguration of the reconstructed Gao-Ibiade Road, describing the project as a strategic investment aimed at preparing the area for the anticipated surge in industrial, commercial and maritime activities.

Abiodun disclosed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has informed the Ogun State Government of its decision to revive the multi-billion-dollar OKLNG project, one of Nigeria’s most ambitious gas development initiatives that has remained dormant for years.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the proposed Ogun Deep Sea Port, assuring residents that the project remains on course and that concrete steps are being taken to actualise what he described as one of Africa’s most strategic maritime infrastructure projects.

The governor further revealed that the premium-grade crude oil discovered in the area has significantly strengthened Ogun Waterside’s investment prospects, with plans for a refinery, deep seaport, naval base and dockyard expected to transform the area into a major oil, gas and logistics hub.

According to him, the reconstruction of the Gao-Ibiade Road forms part of the critical infrastructure required to support the expected economic expansion, noting that improved road connectivity would facilitate investments and open up the coastal communities.

“We are preparing for the imminent explosion of economic activities that is about to happen in this local government area. Ogun Waterside is a jewel that must be fully tapped,” the governor said.

Abiodun noted that although his administration has recorded significant infrastructural development across Ogun State over the past seven years, it has remained committed to ensuring that the dividends of development are evenly distributed across all 20 local government areas.

He announced that the reconstruction of the J4-Gao Road would commence soon, with the project extending to Abigi, the headquarters of Ogun Waterside Local Government, to further improve access within the coastal corridor.

Reflecting on the area’s transformation, the governor recalled that Ogun Waterside had long suffered from poor infrastructure but expressed satisfaction that it is steadily emerging as a strategic investment destination capable of driving economic growth in Ogun State and Nigeria.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, said the Gao-Ibiade Road, which had remained in a deplorable condition for many years, was reconstructed to stimulate economic activities and improve connectivity, assuring residents that the project was executed to durable standards.

Also speaking, the member representing Ijebu North, Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Joseph Adegbesan, commended Governor Abiodun for the intervention and appealed for the reconstruction of the J4 Junction-Iwopin Road, as well as the second phase of the Gao-Ibiade Road, to further unlock the area’s economic potential.

Similarly, the member representing Ogun Waterside State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Shamsideen Adekunle Lawal, praised the governor for extending infrastructure development to the local government, noting that work has commenced on the Deep Sea Port and Naval Base projects, while oil exploration activities are already underway in the area.