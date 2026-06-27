  • Saturday, 27th June, 2026

Soludo Appoints Ebuka Onyekwelu as Senior Aide on Media

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has appointed Dr. Ebuka Onyekwelu as his senior aide on media.

The appointment on Thursday came three months after Soludo resumed for his second term in office.

Onyekwelu is a seasoned political journalist with over 10 years of experience in media and journalism. He has a background in Political Science and holds a doctorate in Development Studies. In addition, Dr. Onyekwelu has a vast experience in political communication and perception management, and he is reputed for his intellectual depth and calm demeanour. His appointment as a senior aide to Soludo has been widely received as a great addition to the governor’s team.

Reacting to the appointment on Saturday morning, Onyekwelu, thanked the Governor Soludo.

Speaking, he said, “I thank His Excellency, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo CFR, for offering me the opportunity to serve. I must confess that getting to know the governor has been such a refreshing experience.”

Commenting on the charge to him from the governor, Onyekwelu said he had been mandated to do big things.

“His charge to me was inspiring: ‘Let’s do big things,’” Dr. Onyekwelu reported the governor to have told him.

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo’s new aide is now expected to bring his depth in strategic and political communication to the service of Anambra State.

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