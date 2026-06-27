Alignment Failure: Why Onanuga’s Observation Contradicts Tinubu’s Admission

By Keem Abdul

When Bayo Onanuga said, “I don’t see Nigerians’ hunger,” the statement was logically consistent within his frame. From Aso Rock Villa, with subsidized meals, stable power, security, and fixed income, hunger is not visible. That does not make the statement false for him. It makes it incomplete for Nigeria.

The deeper issue is not what one man sees. It is alignment failure: when observation from one office contradicts the official admission from the same government. President Tinubu has already stated that hardship exists. He asked Nigerians for patience because the pressure is “temporal.” He told governors to ensure increased federal allocations reach citizens at the bottom. Both statements are admissions that hardship is real and felt outside Villa.

If hardship did not exist, patience would be unnecessary. If allocations did not need to reach citizens, governors would not be addressed.

This article tests the contradiction in 4 parts: observation vs admission, why alignment matters in governance, the cost when data sets don’t match, and the measurable test to close the gap.

Observation vs Admission: Two Data Sets from One Location

“Seeing” is a function of location, role, and data inputs.

Onanuga’s Observation: His daily environment is Aso Rock Villa. Food is available. Transport is provided. Salary is stable. His information comes from briefings, reports, and official metrics. Within that controlled system, hunger is not visible. His statement is an accurate report of Villa data.

Tinubu’s Admission: His role covers 36 states + FCT. His inputs include reports from governors, NBS data, market surveys, protests, and diplomatic feedback. National responsibility forces a wider data set. That is why he publicly acknowledged hardship and asked for patience.

Both statements come from Aso Rock. One describes a room. The other describes a nation.

The logical error is extrapolation. Onanuga’s observation is valid for Villa. The error occurs when Villa data is extended to represent street data. In research, that is sampling error. You cannot use a sample of 1 environment to describe a population of 200 million with different environments. The conclusion will not match reality.

This is not about insult. It is about method. Policy built on Villa observation will solve Villa problems. Policy built on national admission will attempt to solve national problems. Nigeria’s challenge is not absence of policy. It is mismatch between policy design and ground reality.

Why Alignment Failure Destroys Policy Effectiveness

Governance requires one government, one data set, one message. When the president admits hardship but an aide denies visibility, 3 problems emerge:

Problem 1: Confused policy signal

Citizens, investors, and governors receive mixed signals. Is there hardship or not? Should states spend on relief or wait for “stability”? Mixed data produces mixed action. Money stays idle while citizens adjust privately.

Problem 2: Weakened authority

When the president’s admission and the aide’s observation conflict, the public defaults to the statement that matches their lived experience. Street data always beats Villa observation. Each contradiction reduces the weight of future government communication. Trust is transactional. Citizens cooperate when they believe leaders understand the problem.

Problem 3: Broken feedback loop

Good governance needs data flowing up from street to Villa, and policy flowing down from Villa to street. When Villa observation denies street reality, citizens stop reporting. They skip meals, enter the informal economy, migrate, or adapt without the state. The system loses information. Future policy is then designed with even less data. The cycle repeats.

Alignment failure is not just bad PR. It is operational risk. It increases the cost of every policy because citizens no longer believe the problem is understood.

The Cost of Data Mismatch: From Allocation to Empty Plates

If policy is designed only on observation data from Villa, the impact is predictable:

Target miss: Subsidy removal, tax reform, or price control policies use official projections. Villa data assumes markets will “adjust” to X price. Street data shows citizens adjust by reducing meals, not by waiting for projections. A policy that assumes rice stabilizes at 40k when the market is 70k does not fail because of intent. It fails because of data mismatch.

Trust erosion: Citizens compare two things daily: their experience and government statements. When experience = hunger and statement = “I don’t see it”, trust drops. Without trust, compliance drops. People find workarounds outside the system.

Outcome blindness: The president set a clear test: increased allocations + timely arrival = impact at the bottom. That equation needs measurement. If Villa observation denies the existence of pressure, there is no urgency to measure outcome. Without measurement, states can receive money and citizens can still feel nothing. The gap remains hidden until the next protest.

Onanuga’s statement is damaging not because of intent, but because of effect. It tells citizens: “Your data is invalid.” Once that happens, citizens solve problems outside the system. That increases risk for everyone.

The Accountability Test: Close Alignment Failure with Measurement

The president has already defined the solution path. Increased FAAC allocations are arriving on time. The missing link is outcome at the bottom. That gives us 3 measurable variables to force alignment between observation, admission, and reality:

Variable 1: Allocation

FAAC data is public monthly. The increase to states and LGAs can be verified by anyone. No debate needed. This confirms the president’s admission that resources exist.

Variable 2: Disbursement

“On time” can be tracked through state budget performance reports. Did money leave the state account for food security, transport subsidy, wage support? This tests if the president’s directive to governors is followed.

Variable 3: Outcome

This is Street Data. NBS food price index, transport cost surveys, school enrollment rates, hospital outpatient numbers, wage vs inflation gap. If allocations increase but outcome metrics do not improve, then money is not reaching citizens. The gap is at state/LGA level.

When these 3 variables sit on one public dashboard, alignment failure ends. “I don’t see hunger” becomes “What does the data show?” Observation is replaced by measurement. Admission is tested by outcome.

Conclusion: Replace Observation with National Data

Onanuga is correct about what he observes from his office in Aso Rock. But governance cannot run on sight. It must run on aligned data. President Tinubu has already chosen the data set that should guide policy: his admission of hardship + directive for better disbursement. That is the official position of government.

Alignment failure ends when all officials use the same data set: the president’s national data + street reality. That requires 3 steps:

Leaders must expand data sources beyond their immediate environment. Briefings should include market data, not just memos. Citizens must access the same data on allocations and prices so they can track promises without relying on statements. Governors must be measured by outcome, not allocation received. If Street Data does not improve, the policy failed, regardless of intent.

The president asked for patience because hardship is temporal. The fastest way to make it temporal is to ensure every naira allocated actually changes Street Data.

Onanuga’s observation describes one office. Tinubu’s admission describes a nation. Policy must be built on the larger, more responsible data set. Until Villa observation aligns with presidential admission and street reality, statements about hunger will keep creating distance instead of solutions.

The logic is simple. The test is clear. The work is measurement.