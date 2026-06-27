FG Vows Jail Terms For Harmful Widowhood Practices, Unveils Economic Support for 2m Widows 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has declared harmful widowhood practices as criminal and has pledged jail terms of up to two years for offenders.

This is as Nigeria marked 2026 International Widows’ Day with new economic empowerment measures for over two million widows.

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, made the declaration in Abuja during the commemoration themed ‘Justice, Dignity and Economic Power for Widows’.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim condemned degrading mourning rites, forced confinement, property grabbing, and accusations of complicity in spousal death as repugnant to natural justice.

“Widowhood should never become a sentence to poverty, exclusion, discrimination, or despair. Yet for far too many women, the loss of a spouse is followed by the loss of inheritance, economic security, shelter, and dignity itself.”

She cited the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 which prescribes penalties of up to 2 years imprisonment or N500,000 fine, or both for such practices.

“Government will continue to enforce these provisions so that no widow suffers in silence,” she said.

“Nigeria has over two million widows, many acting as sole caregivers and breadwinners under difficult socio-economic conditions,” according to the minister.

“We are witnessing a shift from vulnerability to productivity, from dependence to enterprise,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

The Minister noted that President Bola Tinubu declared 2026 the Year of Families and Social Development, recognising widows as “indispensable pillars” of family and national stability.

She also linked the day to the upcoming National Women Mega Empowerment Rally themed, ‘The Power of 10 Million: One Voice. One Movement. One Choice’ to unite women, including widows, for national transformation.

The minister urged traditional rulers, faith leaders, state governments, and the private sector to “intensify efforts to eliminate harmful practices, expand economic opportunities, and strengthen legal protection for widows.”

“On this International Widows’ Day, let us reaffirm our shared commitment to justice, dignity, and economic power for widows,” she said. “You are seen, you are valued, and you are not forgotten.”