Environment Day 2026: Coalition Delivers Nation wide Environmental Action Across 12 Locations

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Nestlé Nigeria, working alongside coalition partners, has completed the 2026 World Environment Day community sensitisation and clean-up campaign across 12 locations nationwide, bringing together volunteers, communities and stakeholders in coordinated action to support environmental stewardship and responsible waste management.

Speaking on the initiative, Victoria Uwadoka, Lead Corporate Communications, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé Nigeria, said “Environmental progress is most sustainable when communities see themselves as active participants rather than observers. What encouraged us most this year was not only the volume of waste recovered, but thewillingness of volunteers, partners and community members to work together towards a shared goal. Lasting environmental progress depends on that sense of collective ownership, and it is often through small actions taken together that meaningful change begins.”

Through the efforts of 424 volunteers across the 12 locations, a total of 4,507.8kg of solid waste and 48.2kg of recyclable waste was recovered, according to reports from the African Clean-Up Initiative (ACI) and the Recyclers Association of Nigeria (RAN). The recovered waste was channelled through appropriate recycling and disposal pathways, contributing to cleaner public spaces and supporting broader efforts to reduce waste leakage into the environment.

The nationwide activation was driven by Nestlé Cares volunteers, the company’s employee volunteering programme, alongside volunteers from the 15 organisations participating in the coalition unveiled ahead of World Environment Day. Across Lagos, Abuja, Agbara, Jos,

Kano, Enugu, Awka, Ota, Abaji, Sagamu, Port Harcourt and Ibadan, volunteers worked alongside community members in structured clean-up and sensitization activities designed to strengthen environmental awareness and encourage responsible waste management practices.

The initiative was delivered through a coordinated multi-stakeholder framework, bringing together government institutions, regulators, industry platforms, development partners and recyclers to support implementation and ensure alignment with national environmental priorities.

At the Abuja activation, the Honourable Minister of Environment was represented by the Director of the Pollution Control and Environmental Health Department, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Adeola Omotunde who noted: “Addressing environmental challenges requires consistent action at all levels. Initiatives such as this demonstrate how government, private sector and communities can work together to drive responsible environmental practices and deliver real impact.”

The representative of the Country Manager of the National Plastics Action Partnership (NPAP), Mrs. Esther Chibueyin Fagbo, said “Nigeria’s plastic pollution challenge requires bold, collaborative action, and this initiative demonstrates the value of bringing together communities, partners and the private sector around a shared goal. We are proud to have supported this effort and look forward to continuing our collaboration to advance circular economic solutions that create environmental and economic value.”

As Nestlé Nigeria continues to work with partners, communities and stakeholders to createshared value, the initiative demonstrates how collective action can contribute to cleaner environments, stronger waste recovery systems and more sustainable communities. Thecompany remains committed to supporting collaborative approaches that help advancecircular economy outcomes across Nigeria.