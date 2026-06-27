ACG Umoh Tasks Customs Officers on Integrity, Seeks Stakeholders’ Trust for Economic Growth

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Assistant Comptroller General of Customs in charge of Zone B, Kaduna, ACG Nsikan Patrick Umoh, has charged officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command to uphold the highest standards of ethical conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The Zonal Coordinator gave the charge during a working visit to the Command Headquarters in Sokoto. The visit was part of ongoing zonal oversight to assess operational readiness and reinforce the Service’s mandate across Zone B.

Addressing officers, ACG Umoh stressed that the reputation of the Service rests on the integrity, discipline and professionalism of individual officers. She warned that misconduct by a few personnel can erode public trust built over years of service.

She quoted the Comptroller-General of Customs as driving reforms to modernise operations and facilitate trade. However, she noted that no reform can succeed without a workforce committed to discipline and national interest.

“Therefore, I urge you to be firm but fair, be courteous to compliant traders and uncompromising against smugglers. Let your character bring honour to the uniform,” Umoh told the officers.

The Zonal Coordinator also met with critical stakeholders at the Command including importers, exporters and licensed customs agents. She urged them to maintain trust, transparency and integrity in all dealings with Customs.

According to her, collaboration between Customs and the trading community is key to boosting legitimate trade, improving revenue collection and accelerating Nigeria’s economic growth.

“National development requires all hands on deck. When stakeholders comply with trade laws and Customs officers act with integrity, we reduce bottlenecks, promote non-oil exports, and strengthen our GDP,” she said.

As part of the visit, Umoh paid a courtesy call on the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10, Sokoto. Both security chiefs reaffirmed commitment to inter-agency collaboration to sustain national security and promote economic growth.

In his welcome address, the Customs Area Controller, Sokoto/Zamfara Command, Comptroller Aliyu Isa Ndako, welcomed the ACG and pledged the Command’s continued commitment to an open-door policy, stakeholder partnership and efficient service delivery.

The visit featured interactive sessions with officers and representatives of trade associations. Discussions focused on strategies to ensure ease of doing business and seamless trade facilitation at border commands under the Sokoto/Zamfara Area Command.