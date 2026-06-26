Tinubu Felicitates Gov Sanwo-Olu at 61, Chief of Staff, Hon Gbajabiamila at 64 and House Leader, Hon Ihonvbere at 70

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Thursday rejoiced with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his Chief of Staff (CoS), Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Julius Ihonvbere as they add another year to their age.

The President extended warm felicitations to Governor Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 61st birthday, congratulated his Chief of Staff, Gbajabiamila, on attaining 64 and hailed House Leader, Ihonvbere at 70.

Rejoicing with Governor Sanwo-Olu, his family members, the State Executive Council, business and political allies, and the people of the state as he celebrates the milestone, Tinubu, in a release by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, noted the diligence, wisdom and excellence that have defined Sanwo-Olu’s service to Lagos State and the country.

He stated that Governor Sanwo-olu is brilliantly combining his private and public sector experiences to set new records of accomplishment in governance.

“Governor Sanwo-olu’s efforts in consolidating on the economic, infrastructural, and cultural transformation of Lagos State into a vibrant, dynamic and structured global city, with growing influence across the country, and the world are remarkable.”

The President also commended the Governor for further strengthening and positioning Lagos State as a centre of excellence and home for all.

Tinubu also lauded Sanwo-Olu’s loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Renewed Hope Agenda, ensuring inclusivity, diversity, and harmony in all political activities and transitions in the state.

The President prayed that God Almighty will grant the governor a longer life, good health, increased wisdom, and that his impact and legacy will endure.

While congratulating his Chief of Staff on turning 64, Tinubu praised his remarkable life of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the country.

He said: “As you celebrate your 64th birthday today, I deeply appreciate your loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice.

“Throughout the years, you have demonstrated capacity for service, placing national interest above personal considerations and working tirelessly for the progress of our country.

“Your dedication to duty and ability to coordinate complex governmental processes have contributed immensely to the realisation of our Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The President noted Gbajabiamila’s journey in public service and the invaluable contributions he has made to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Tinubu lauded Gbajabiamila’s exemplary service as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, his contributions to the process leading to the formation of the APC, and his emergence as Speaker of the House, which marked a defining chapter in the history of the National Assembly.

He prayed that Almighty Allah will grant the Chief of Staff good health, wisdom, strength, and many more years of impactful service to the nation.

The President also paid glowing tribute to Leader of the House of Representatives as he clocks 70.

Tinubu, in a 12-paragraph special tribute to mark Hon Ihonvbere’s birthday stated, inter alia: “Today, I join millions of Nigerians, the Ihonvbere family, National Assembly members, and the good people of Owan East/West Federal Constituency of Edo State to celebrate a statesman, scholar, politician, and patriot – Professor Julius Ogar Ihonvbere – as he marks his 70th birthday today, Thursday.

“Professor Ihonvbere’s life story at 70 is, in many respects, a story of service. From the lecture halls as a renowned Political Scientist, he was elected to the House of Representatives, where his experience and integrity propelled him to the House leadership.

“Previously, he also served with the Ford Foundation as a program officer in the Peace and Social Justice Program, and was responsible for the “Pluralism and Governance” portfolio until 2002, when he voluntarily withdrew from the program to return to Nigeria to serve the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

‘While at Ford, he helped attract foreign aid to Nigeria’s pro-democracy NGOs, including the Truth Commission established by President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Ihonvbere has brought dignity, intellect, civility, and principle to public life. He has demonstrated that excellence in academia can also be replicated in public life.

“At 70, your legacy can be distilled into four or more categories. One, you have provided direction and leadership in the Green Chamber. As Leader of the House, you have helped stabilise the 10th Assembly, foster bipartisan cooperation, and ensure the Renewed Hope legislative agenda moves with focus and patriotism.

“Two, your academic pedigree and advocacy for tertiary education reform continue to inspire a generation of young Nigerians.

“Three, the people of Owan East/ West Federal Constituency of Edo State know you as a leader who never forgets his roots, one who delivers representation with humility.

“Four, and perhaps more importantly, your steadfastness in the All Progressives Congress and your counsel have strengthened our collective resolve to build a more prosperous Nigeria.

“On this milestone, I commend your wisdom, dedication, and the grace with which you carry the burdens of leadership. Nigeria needs more of your kind of statesmanship at this critical time.

“As you celebrate this 70th birthday, may God Almighty grant you renewed strength, good health, and many more years of impactful service to our nation and people.

“Happy 70th birthday, Leader Ihonvbere. May your light continue to shine for Nigeria.”