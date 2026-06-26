NDC, Nsukka Elders Rally Behind Ossai Amid Allegations of Internal Sabotage in Enugu North By-Election

By Ejike Odo

The aftermath of the Enugu North Senatorial District by-election has exposed deep fault lines within the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), raising important questions about party cohesion, loyalty, and the future of the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

While electoral defeats often trigger internal reflection, the controversy surrounding the June 20 by-election appears to have evolved into a broader debate about alleged anti-party activities, political ambition, and the direction of the NDC in Enugu State.

Many stakeholders within the party, including members of the NDC Elders Forum, leaders of thought across Nsukka Zone, and supporters of the party’s senatorial candidate, Bishop Oscar Ossai, have openly expressed concern over what they describe as attempts by certain aggrieved aspirants to undermine the party following disagreements arising from its nomination processes.

At the centre of these concerns are allegations directed at former federal lawmaker, Hon. Patrick Asadu, and some of his associates.

According to supporters of Bishop Ossai, certain individuals dissatisfied with the outcome of the party primaries allegedly distanced themselves from campaign activities, openly supported candidates of other parties and failed to support their party’s efforts during the by-election.

The controversy intensified following reports that Hon. Tony Ugwu, an associate of Asadu who also did not secure the NDC House of Reps ticket, was seen in a viral video celebrating the victory of the APC candidate shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the election results. For many within the NDC, the incident reinforced existing concerns about the commitment of some recent defectors to the party’s long-term objectives.

Questions have consequently emerged regarding political loyalty and whether some politicians view party platforms merely as vehicles for personal ambition rather than institutions deserving of sustained commitment and sacrifice.

Further allegations have surfaced that some party executives within the Enugu North Senatorial District were influenced to submit petitions challenging the candidature of Bishop Oscar Ossai, calling for his substitution with Asadu ahead of the 2027 Enugu North Senate election and expressing a vote of no confidence in the party’s leader in Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo. Although these claims remain unverified, they have contributed to growing tensions within the party.

Supporters of Ossai, however, argue that the by-election should not be interpreted as a referendum on his popularity or leadership.

They point out that the NDC, as a relatively new political party, was only included on the ballot by INEC a few days before the election, leaving little time for effective mobilisation, voter education, and campaign organisation.

Despite these constraints, they maintain that the party’s performance was encouraging and demonstrated a growing appetite among voters for an alternative political platform. In their view, the enthusiasm generated around the Bishop Ossai’s campaign indicates that the NDC has established a meaningful political presence within the district.

There are also lingering concerns among some supporters regarding the credibility of the election outcome. They contend that reports from polling units suggested stronger support for the NDC than was reflected in the final declaration of results. Others have questioned the large margin of victory recorded by the APC candidate, citing what they describe as widespread voter apathy across many communities. These concerns, however, remain matters of political contention and have not been independently verified by electoral authorities.

Beyond the immediate electoral dispute, the controversy has revived longstanding conversations about zoning, political succession, and equitable power-sharing within the Enugu North Senatorial District. Many stakeholders believe that adherence to established rotational arrangements remains essential for political stability, fairness, equity, and inclusiveness across the constituent local government areas.

Critics of Asadu have also revisited aspects of his political record, arguing that some of his past actions remain subjects of public debate. Among the issues frequently raised are allegations that he provided poor representation to the people of the Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency during his 16 years in the National Assembly, failed to consistently honour political understandings among stakeholders, and did not take sufficiently strong positions on certain matters affecting the district. These claims remain contested and continue to generate differing opinions among political actors.

It will however be recalled that Asadu had in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria denied allegations that he represented his federal constituency poorly.

He said, “I am not interested in any innuendo about the leadership of the NDC in Enugu State by anyone at all,” he said.

While defending his record in office as a lawmaker, Asadu said that he initiated road projects, distributed vehicles and provided free medical services during his tenure in the house of representatives.

What appears clear, however, is that the NDC faces a crucial test. If the party is to emerge as a credible alternative in future elections, it must find a way to reconcile competing ambitions without undermining internal democracy. Political parties cannot grow when personal grievances outweigh collective objectives.

Supporters of Bishop Ossai argue that those dissatisfied with the outcome of the party primaries should channel their energies toward strengthening the party rather than pursuing actions that could weaken it from within. They insist that candidates who emerge through the party’s internal democratic processes deserve the support of all members, regardless of individual preferences.

Some stakeholders have gone further, contending that if Hon. Patrick Asadu genuinely believes he enjoys overwhelming political support across Enugu North Senatorial District, he should test that popularity through open electoral competition in 2027 rather than being associated with actions perceived as detrimental to party unity, including the alleged push for him to replace Ossai as the party’s candidate. Electoral strength, they argue, is ultimately determined by voters at the ballot box.

Amid these disputes, one development has stood out. The NDC Elders Forum and several respected leaders across Nsukka Zone have publicly reaffirmed their confidence in Bishop Oscar Ossai through a unanimous Vote of Confidence passed on June 21, 2026.

In a resolution signed by the Leader of the NDC Elders Forum, Chief Peter Odo, the elders described Ossai as a visionary and people-oriented leader whose efforts have significantly strengthened the party’s presence across the Enugu North Senatorial District. They commended his grassroots mobilisation, commitment to party building, resilience, and engagement with youths, women, professionals, traditional institutions, and community leaders.

The elders further expressed confidence that Ossai’s message of accountability, inclusion, and service continues to resonate with voters and argued that the recent by-election, regardless of its outcome, has elevated his profile as a formidable political figure within the district.

Their endorsement reflects a broader sentiment among many NDC supporters who believe that the party should focus less on reopening debates over candidacies and more on consolidating its structures, expanding its support base, and preparing for future electoral contests.

Ultimately, the real challenge before the NDC is not merely the outcome of a single by-election. Rather, it is whether the party can manage internal disagreements, preserve unity, reward loyalty, and maintain momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political parties rise or fall based on their ability to balance ambition with discipline, competition with unity, and individual aspirations with collective goals. For the NDC in Enugu North, the coming months may determine whether it emerges stronger from this controversy or becomes weakened by divisions that could have been avoided through dialogue, reconciliation, and a shared commitment to the party’s future.

*Ejike Odo is a political analyst from Nsukka, based in Abuja