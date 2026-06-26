First Lady to Nigerians: Sustain Hope in Tinubu’s Transformation Policies

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has met with wives of the 36 state governors in Abuja during which he canvassed for people’s support for the policies of President Bola Tinubu-led government at the centre.

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has risen in stout defence of the economic reforms agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the policies being implemented are meant to build lasting foundations that would benefit generations of Nigerians yet unborn.

Spealing at the opening of a meeting to review the second-quarter activities of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) at the State House, Abuja, Mrs Tinubu said the government at the centre had focused on rebuilding and strengthening critical structures necessary for sustainable national development.

According to her, the President had undertaken difficult but necessary reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy, to reposition the country for long-term growth.

Her words: “What we are doing in this administration is to make sure that even generations unborn would benefit. I believe there are a lot of foundations that the President has had to rebuild and rejig so that we can build lasting legacies that will transcend this administration”.

She stressed that though the reforms initially imposed hardships on citizens, Nigerians demonstrated resilience and confidence in the government’s direction.

“Take subsidy removal, for example. It was tough, very, very tough, which we all know, but the challenges were surmounted. We haven’t gotten to cruising level yet, but we are getting there”.

Mrs Tinubu also urged young Nigerians to take advantage of opportunities available through government ministries, departments and agencies, noting that many programmes and vacancies are now accessible through digital platforms.

The First Lady said youths should actively seek information on available initiatives rather than assume opportunities do not exist.

“We have to inform the youth. They say there are no jobs. Have you visited any ministry to ask what they have for the people? That is what the ministries and agencies owe the public. They can go there and ask, ‘What do you have for us? What can I key into?’”

She further noted that many government agencies are being led by young Nigerians who are contributing significantly to economic growth and innovation.

Speaking on the achievements of the Renewed Hope Initiative over the past three years, Mrs Tinubu said the programme had impacted thousands of lives across the country through interventions in agriculture, education, healthcare, social investments and economic empowerment.

She cited the distribution of disposable sanitary pads to schoolgirls, grants for small-scale businesses, support for elderly citizens and persons with disabilities, scholarships, ICT training programmes and healthcare interventions.

The First Lady added that the initiative had also committed substantial resources to tackling health challenges, including tuberculosis, breast cancer and malnutrition.

According to her: “I gave N2 billion for tuberculosis, N1 billion for breast cancer and N500 million for food and nutrition programmes. These are some of the things we have been doing to ensure that whatever this government is trying to do will see the light of day.”

She said the initiative remained committed to expanding its interventions and empowering more Nigerians, particularly women and vulnerable groups.

Mrs Tinubu also encouraged Nigerians to embrace agriculture and innovation, stressing that food production and self-reliance remain critical to national development.

She expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, urging citizens not to lose faith in the country despite prevailing challenges.

“We have to renew our hope. Nigerians should not give up. We are a very proud nation and we have what it takes. We are more than enough. God bless Nigeria and God bless our children.”

The First Lady also stressed that children must not be allowed to go hungry, as she unveiled fresh steps by the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to expand National Food Banks, nutrition support and community interventions for vulnerable families across the country.

She said the initiative is designed to tackle child malnutrition from the grassroots and ensure that pregnant women and nursing mothers also get support.

Mrs Tinubu disclosed that following the Inauguration of the National Food Bank Program in Abuja on February 17, 2026 and its subsequent flag-off for the North – East geo-political zone on April 27, 2026 the next zone would be the North East and South West respectively.

She charged the wives of governors to look out continually for these vulnerable children in their various States.

“Our children are not supposed to be going hungry. No matter what, when you see a child that is malnourished in your state, you have to take them and make sure that they are properly cared for”.

She explained that the food banks being rolled out under RHI across the six geopolitical zones would be located very close to primary health care centres to make it easier for families to access nutrition support alongside medical care.

“These food banks are built next to the primary health care centres so that the ones that need supplement can get their supplements, lactating mothers and pregnant women too will be given food items from the food bank”.

Mrs Tinubu explained that the project is being strengthened through support from donors and partner agencies, including the Bank of Agriculture, the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dangote and the National Population Commission.

She said the support would help build and sustain the food banks across the states.

“What we have done so far is to come up with the strategy which for me is a very good example. It is now left for the first ladies to take it upon themselves and make sure that the states have more food banks because our children are not supposed to be going hungry.”

She said the efforts are part of a broader social investment agenda under RHI, which also covers education, scholarships, economic empowerment and environmental campaigns.

According to her, the programmes are meant to create lasting impact beyond the current administration.

“What we are doing in this administration is to make sure that even generations unborn would benefit”.

Mrs Tinubu also urged state governments and their spouses to do more to identify and support malnourished children early.

On the wider nutrition strategy, she stressed the importance of linking food support with health interventions for women and children.

The First Lady further called for more donations to the National Food Bank Drive which is domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.