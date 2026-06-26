NiMRA Tasks  Brands  on Consumer Intelligence, AI for Growth

Ayodeji Ake

Marketing research professionals and business leaders have called on organisations to deepen investments in consumer and social intelligence to remain competitive and profitable amid Nigeria’s challenging economic environment.

The call was made at the 2026 International Conference of the Nigerian Marketing Research Association (NiMRA), held in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Consumer and Social Intelligence as Transformative Power’.

The two-day event brought together market researchers, brand managers, business executives, technology experts, field workers, and other stakeholders to explore emerging trends shaping consumer behaviour and business decision-making.

Speaking at the conference, the Vice President of NiMRA, Mrs. Ajibike Seun-Ajayi, said the gathering provided a platform for professionals to examine developments in the marketing research industry, the evolving Nigerian economy, and the growing influence of technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), on business operations.

According to her, participants spent the two days discussing innovative ways to help organisations navigate economic uncertainty and derive greater value from research-driven insights.

She said: “What we have been doing over the last two days is trying to understand the latest developments in the market space and how businesses can find solutions to existing and emerging challenges.

“The economy is not at its best right now, so everybody is searching for survival strategies. In that search, you look for solutions to current problems and those you can foresee in the future. We have been exploring new ways of helping our clients get better value for their money while equipping researchers with the skills needed to remain relevant.”

Seun-Ajayi noted that the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has become a major talking point within the industry, stressing that AI should complement rather than replace human intelligence.

“Everybody is talking about artificial intelligence. We want to see how AI, in addition to human intelligence, can help our clients, help ourselves, and make our jobs easier,” she added.

The NiMRA vice president observed that Nigerian consumers are increasingly becoming more deliberate in their spending decisions due to prevailing

economic realities.

“The major shift we are seeing is that people now have a lot of choices to make. They are asking themselves whether to eat out or cook at home, go on holiday, or use the money for school fees. Consumers are weighing their options much more carefully than before,” she said.

Seun-Ajayi advised brands to invest more in research to understand consumer needs and changing market dynamics.

“Brands need to find out what they are doing right, what they are doing wrong, and what they need to do differently. The only way to achieve that is by listening to consumers through research. The world is changing, and organisations that fail to adapt will be left behind,” she said.

Also speaking, NiMRA Secretary-General, Mr. Opeyemi Dairo, described the conference as evidence of the association’s growing influence and commitment to professional development.

He noted that the current leadership had successfully institutionalised the annual international conference, a feat previously unseen within the association.

“It has been two consecutive years of organising international conferences, and that has never happened before in our association. We are bringing people together and creating opportunities for knowledge sharing and collaboration,” he said.

Dairo emphasised the importance of understanding consumers in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making.

According to him, “One thing that has remained consistent throughout this conference is the need to understand consumers better. While AI provides access to information and helps improve efficiency, it cannot replace human understanding. Our responsibility as researchers is to generate actionable insights that help businesses grow.”

He also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by NiMRA to strengthen industry collaboration, including training programmes for field workers, the establishment of a CEOs’ Forum, webinars, workshops, and networking activities aimed at improving visibility for the association.

On her part, NiMRA Publicity Secretary, Mrs. Oluwakemi Oshone, described the conference as a valuable platform for knowledge exchange among researchers, clients, field professionals, and technology experts.

According to her, the conference theme underscored the critical role of consumer understanding in driving innovation, business growth, and social development.

“Brands exist because of consumers. Before any innovation or solution is introduced, it is important to understand the people who will use it. Consumer and social intelligence are the foundation of meaningful and sustainable transformation,” she said.

Oshone stressed that businesses must rely on data and insights rather than assumptions when developing products, services,s and policies.

“Whether you are introducing a new product, solving a social problem, or designing a service, it is important to listen to people. Gathering intelligence through research enables better decision-making and increases the likelihood of success,” she added.

She identified “remembering the consumer” as her key takeaway from the conference, noting that Nigerian consumers are diverse and require carefully tailored solutions.

The conference concluded with participants reaffirming the importance of consumer-centric strategies, data-driven decision-making, and the responsible use of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of businesses and society.