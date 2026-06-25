Nigeria, UN Deepen Alliance on Human Rights Protection in Military Operations

*Navy reinforces media partnership to enhance maritime security, combat crude oil theft

*FG backs US’ sanctioning of individuals, firms financing terrorism

Alex Enumah and Linus Aleke in Abuja

Nigeria and the United Nations have deepened their collaboration on the protection of human rights in military operations, with the federal government reaffirming its commitment to international humanitarian law and globally recognised human rights standards across all military engagements.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), gave the assurance at the Ship House in Abuja during a diplomatic working visit by the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Victims’ Rights Advocate, Ms Najla Nassif Palma, and her delegation.

The development came as the Nigerian Navy intensified efforts to strengthen its partnership with the media in support of maritime security and ongoing operations against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

During the meeting with the UN delegation, Musa outlined the measures and frameworks established by the federal government to address historical challenges arising from past foreign peacekeeping operations.

He also assured the delegation of a transparent and effective communication mechanism aimed at facilitating cooperation and resolving outstanding concerns.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the framework was designed to expedite the resolution of long-standing paternity claims linked to legacy peacekeeping missions in Liberia, with a view to bringing the decades-old matter to a definitive conclusion.

In her remarks, Ms Palma disclosed that 42 legacy cases were currently under review and appealed for the continued support of the Nigerian government in securing justice and closure for the victims.

She noted that some of those affected had expressed an interest in acquiring Nigerian citizenship.

At the conclusion of the engagement, both the Minister of Defence and the UN Assistant Secretary-General agreed to institutionalise a stronger partnership focused on advancing human rights protection.

The collaboration will include specialised training programmes, joint workshops and enhanced capacity-building initiatives designed to further integrate human rights principles into the operational doctrine of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy (NN) has reaffirmed the importance of a stronger partnership with the media as part of efforts to enhance maritime security and sustain operations against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta.

The renewed commitment was disclosed during a courtesy visit by the newly elected executives of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) to the Director of Naval Information at Naval Headquarters, Abuja, according to a statement by DECAN Public Relations Officer, Matthew Abi.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, DECAN President, Odita Sunday, said the visit was aimed at strengthening the long-standing relationship between defence correspondents and the Navy while promoting effective communication on national security issues.

He stressed that journalists play a critical role in bridging the information gap between the military and the public, noting that many naval achievements receive limited visibility due to inadequate access to operations.

He therefore called for expanded opportunities for journalists, particularly Abuja-based correspondents, to participate in naval exercises and operational activities.

Responding, the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, described defence correspondents as indispensable partners in shaping public understanding of military operations.

He reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to media engagement, promising greater inclusiveness in future maritime exercises and sustained interaction with journalists.

Nigeria Backs US Sanctioning of Individuals, Firms Financing Terrorism

Nigeria has backed the United States for designating some individuals and companies as financiers of terrorism in Nigeria and Africa.

The United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had Tuesday listed Mukthar Muhammad Adamu, Nine to Nine BDC and Generation BDC Limited among key facilitators of terrorism in Nigeria.

Reacting, the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) observed that the inclusion of Adamu and his companies as part of a broader update to the Nigeria Sanctions List approved and published on June 18, 2026.

The committee, in a statement, disclosed that the naming of the three companies and six persons followed extensive intelligence gathering, financial investigations, and inter-agency assessments which established reasonable grounds to believe that the affected individuals and entities facilitated, financed, supported or otherwise, contributed to the activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and associated terrorist networks.

The Federal Government reiterates its directive to all financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions to continue to comply with all sanctions’ obligations, including asset-freezing requirements, the filing of Suspicious Transaction Reports and the reporting of all relevant matches to the appropriate authorities.