Gov Namadi: Youth Empowerment Remains Cornerstone of Jigawa’s Devt Agenda

– Pledges support for Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme as state records over 19,000 jobs

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has reaffirmed that youth empowerment and job creation remain at the heart of his administration’s development agenda, declaring that Jigawa State is committed to supporting initiatives that expand economic opportunities for young people.

The governor made the pledge on Wednesday while receiving a delegation from the Office of the Vice President and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Delivery and Coordination, Akubo Adegbe, and UNDP Senior Adviser, Iorwakwagh Apera, at the Government House, Dutse.

Speaking during the meeting, Namadi described the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) as a strategic initiative that aligns with his administration’s 12-Point Agenda, particularly its focus on youth development, employment generation and economic inclusion.

According to him, concern for the welfare and future of young people informed some of the earliest policy decisions taken by his administration upon assuming office.

He noted the establishment of the Jigawa State Economic Empowerment and Youth Employment Agency was among the first steps taken by the government to address unemployment and provide sustainable opportunities for the state’s growing youth population.

“When we toured the state during the campaign, one thing that stayed with me was the number of young people who came out to welcome us. I kept asking myself what we could do to justify the confidence they placed in us. That is why youth development remains a major priority for this administration,” the governor said.

Highlighting achievements recorded so far, Namadi disclosed that more than 10,000 youths had secured employment in the education, health and agriculture sectors, while an additional 9,900 persons had been engaged as security guards to protect public infrastructure across schools, hospitals and courts.

The governor assured the delegation of Jigawa State’s readiness to deepen collaboration with both the Federal Government and development partners to expand the reach of the fellowship programme.

“Anything that concerns the welfare and future of our youths is something we embrace wholeheartedly. If opportunities are brought to Jigawa, we are ready to do more to ensure that more young people benefit,” he stated.

Namadi also showcased the state’s commitment to skills acquisition and technology transfer, revealing that 30 Jigawa youths were sponsored to China for specialised training in the operation and maintenance of agricultural machinery acquired by the government.

“Before bringing these tractors into the state, we sent 30 young men to China for training. They returned with the expertise to maintain and operate the equipment and even assembled most of the tractors themselves,” he said.

The governor further expressed Jigawa’s willingness to strengthen partnerships with the UNDP in areas capable of driving economic growth, enhancing productivity and improving livelihoods across the state.

Earlier, Adegbe explained that the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, a flagship initiative of the federal government implemented by the UNDP with support from the European Union, was established to bridge the gap between tertiary education and the labour market by providing graduates with practical workplace experience through a one-year fellowship scheme.

He disclosed that the programme had impacted about 29,000 young Nigerians since its launch in 2022, adding that nearly 19,000 beneficiaries had already been deployed under the revamped NJFP 2.0 introduced in October 2025.

According to him, Nigeria’s young population possesses enormous talent and innovation, but many continue to face challenges in accessing opportunities needed to unlock their potential.

Adegbe commended the Jigawa State Government’s investments in agriculture, mechanisation and vocational training, describing them as practical interventions capable of creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

“Yesterday, I toured some vocational training centres across the state. What impressed me most was the agricultural mechanisation programme. I have never seen such a large number of tractors and harvesters assembled in one location.

“What that tells us is that the governor is genuinely committed to the development of his people. The tractors require operators, mechanics and drivers; the centres need administrators and accountants; and the entire value chain creates employment opportunities. It is a remarkable investment in human capital development,” he said.

Adegbe added that the delegation’s visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration with the Jigawa State Government, boosting participation in the fellowship programme and exploring sustainable funding mechanisms through partnerships involving the federal government, state governments and development partners.