N’Delta Group Backs Yari, Tinubu’s Alliance for 2027 Election

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross Rivers Coastal Aborigines (BRAC Coastal Aborigines) have thrown their weight behind Senator Abdul’aziz Yari and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s alignment for the 2027 election.

It condemned recent criticism and alleged sponsored campaigns against the Senator for taking position on what would benefit the north before and after the elections.

BRAC Coastal Aborigines, in a statement issued and signed by its National Coordinator, Doris Mcdaniels, yesterday, noted that recent desperate maneuvers by disgruntled elements against Senator Yari indicated that they had partnered opposition forces.

“The recent criticism and sponsored blackmail campaigns against Senator Abdul’aziz Yari reveal more desperation than substance.

“Yari’s position has remained clear and consistent, President Tinubu should be allowed to complete the mandate entrusted to him by Nigerians.

“Unmoved by political pressure or media attacks, Yari continues to stand on principle, conviction, and respect for democratic continuation,” it stated.

The group noted that, based on Yari’s driving force, the political landscape of the North was shifting, guided by a strategy that is low-key but formidable.

“Senator Abdul’aziz Yari’s alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is no longer a prospective alliance, it is a locked trajectory.

“The momentum building behind this coalition is poised to dismantle any obstacle in its path, echoing the 2023 elections where opposing factions collapsed like a pack of cards,” it added.