  • Thursday, 25th June, 2026

Niger State Assembly Members Suspend Sitting as Fallout of APC Primary Elections

Featured | 6 seconds ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State House of Assembly is embroiled in crisis in what political observers said was a fallout of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary election, where candidates of the party for next year’s election were picked.

During the election, 19 out of the 27 member house including the deputy speaker, Mrs Affiniki Dauda , all APC members did not receive the tickets to contest the 2027 election.

The legislators blamed their defeats on Governor Umar bago, who allegedly betrayed them after giving assurances that they would all be returned without opposition.

The governor, it was said, reneged on his promise to give financial support to the legislators to assist them in their campaign.

The annoyance of the lawmakers was taken to plenary on Tuesday where the legislators who presently formed the majority refused sitting to take place.

The lawmakers asked that “all unresolved issues” be addressed before sitting commenced.

Member representing Chanchaga Local Government, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Kabir, said the house should suspend plenary “untill all unresolved issues  with the executive are resolved.”

Kabir declared further that posterity will not forgive them “If the house continues to allow pending issues with the executive to be swept under the carpet,” adding that they (lawmakers) must stop sending wrong signals to the public

The motion was seconded by the member representing Borgu constituency, Alhaji Abdulrahman Gambo.

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