Beyond Politics: Why Hamzat Remains a Strong Contender for Lagos Governorship

By AbdulAzeez AbdulAzeez Olumide





In the race for political leadership, popularity often commands attention. Yet history repeatedly shows that the leaders who leave lasting legacies are not always the most visible; they are often those who possess the competence, experience, and capacity to translate vision into results.

As discussions surrounding the future leadership of Lagos State gather momentum, one name continues to feature prominently in political and governance circles: Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat. The question is no longer whether he has the ambition to lead, but whether his record in public service provides sufficient justification for those who believe he is prepared for the state’s highest office.

So I say the question “ What exactly has Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat done to justify being considered a strong contender for the governorship of Lagos State?” is a legitimate question. In every thriving democracy, those who seek leadership must be subjected to public scrutiny. Leadership is not an entitlement; it is a responsibility that must be earned through service, performance, and the ability to inspire confidence.

For Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, however, the answer lies not in campaign rhetoric or political slogans, but in a decades-long record of public service, administrative competence, and measurable contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State.

In an era where governance increasingly requires technical expertise alongside political leadership, Hamzat represents a unique blend of both worlds. His journey has been defined by academic excellence, private-sector experience, technological innovation, infrastructure development, and practical governance. Unlike many political actors whose credentials are largely built on electoral visibility, Hamzat’s profile has been shaped by years of solving complex governance challenges and delivering results across critical sectors.

One of the defining aspects of his public service career was his tenure as Commissioner for Science and Technology. Long before digital governance became a central theme in public administration, Hamzat championed reforms that transformed government operations through technology. Under his leadership, Lagos State became the first government institution in Africa to successfully deploy eleven modules of the Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

This was more than a technological achievement. It represented a major step toward transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public administration. The integration of government processes through technology significantly improved data management and helped eliminate the long-standing challenge of ghost workers within the state payroll system. It demonstrated an understanding that sustainable governance is built not only on policies but also on systems that ensure effective implementation.

His transition to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure further showcased his versatility and leadership capacity. While technology had defined one phase of his service, infrastructure became the focus of another. During his tenure, Lagos witnessed the execution of landmark projects that continue to shape the state’s economic and physical landscape.

Among these was the delivery of the iconic Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, Nigeria’s first cable-stayed bridge and one of the most recognisable symbols of modern Lagos. He also played a pivotal role in infrastructure expansion across key economic corridors, including the Lekki-Epe axis, contributing to improved mobility, increased investment opportunities, and enhanced economic activities within the state.

These accomplishments reveal a recurring pattern throughout Hamzat’s public service career: a commitment to building systems, strengthening institutions, and delivering projects with long-term value.

Perhaps even more significant is his deep understanding of the complexities of governing Lagos State. Lagos is not merely another subnational entity within Nigeria. It is Africa’s leading commercial hub, home to a population larger than that of many African countries and an economy that continues to drive national growth.

Leading a state of such magnitude requires more than political popularity. It demands an understanding of public finance, urban planning, transportation systems, education, healthcare delivery, technology, security coordination, and economic development. These are competencies that are cultivated through years of practical governance experience.

As Deputy Governor, Dr. Hamzat has spent years at the centre of policy formulation, implementation, and strategic decision-making. Serving alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he has played an active role in advancing the THEMES+ Agenda, contributing to initiatives that have transformed transportation, expanded educational opportunities, strengthened healthcare systems, and accelerated digital innovation.

The successful rollout of the Blue and Red Rail Lines, investments in road infrastructure, expansion of healthcare facilities, and continuous efforts to improve public service delivery all reflect the work of an administration in which Hamzat has been a critical stakeholder and contributor.

Beyond projects and policies, Hamzat has earned a reputation as one of the most intellectually grounded figures in Lagos politics. Trained as an engineer and recognised for his analytical approach to governance, he has consistently demonstrated an ability to approach public challenges through evidence-based solutions rather than political expediency. His leadership style reflects a preference for institution-building, strategic planning, and sustainable development.

Of course, experience alone does not automatically qualify anyone for higher office. Leadership also requires integrity, empathy, courage, vision, and the ability to unite people behind a common purpose. These qualities remain essential in any democratic society.

However, vision without competence often remains unrealised. Ambition without capacity can become a burden on governance. The most effective leaders are those who combine ideas with execution and aspiration with measurable outcomes.

As Lagos prepares for its next political chapter, citizens must look beyond personality politics and focus on leadership capacity. The challenges and opportunities facing the state require leaders who understand governance not merely as a platform for political relevance but as a responsibility that demands expertise, experience, and strategic thinking.

The debate, therefore, should not simply be about who desires to govern Lagos. It should be about who possesses the institutional knowledge, administrative competence, and proven record necessary to sustain progress and drive the state toward greater prosperity.

In that conversation, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat’s record presents a compelling case worthy of serious consideration.

For a state as important as Lagos, the choice of leadership should never be determined by who speaks the loudest or commands the biggest applause. It should be guided by who has demonstrated, through years of service and tangible impact, the capacity to build the future that Lagos deserves.

And on that score, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat remains a strong contender for the governorship of Lagos State.

•AbdulAzeez AbdulAzeez Olumide is a Fellow of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy