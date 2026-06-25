Switzerland Fly Past Co-hosts Canada to Top Group B

*Canada surrender home advantage as group runner up, move to LA

Switzerland sealed their place in the first knockout round of the 2026 World Cup by beating co-hosts Canada 2-1 to top Group B.

Goals from Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi in the opening 12 minutes of the second half in Vancouver were enough to clinch top spot and ensure Switzerland are only the third nation – alongside Argentina and France – to progress to the knockout rounds in each of the last four World Cups.

As a result, the Nati will face one of the third-placed teams from Group E, F, G, H, I or J at the same Vancouver stadium on 3 July.

For Canada, meanwhile, the defeat is still enough to earn them a place in the knockout round – for the first time in their history – as runners-up.

But by failing to win Group B, Jesse Marsch’s side have surrendered their home advantage and will now not play any more of their matches in Canada.

Their next match will come at the Los Angeles Stadium in California on 28 June when they will face the runners-up of Group A.

In a first half of few chances, it was Switzerland – captained by Granit Xhaka on his 149th international appearance – who came closest to breaking the deadlock when Breel Embolo saw his effort from inside the area well saved by Maxime Crepeau.

Canada struggled to test their opponents and – even after hitting six past Qatar last week – could only manage three shots on target during a timid showing before the break.

The game exploded into life within a minute of the restart as Manzambi picked out Vargas with a cross to the back post, which the forward finished calmly to score his second goal of this summer’s finals.

Switzerland scored what turned out to be the winner 11 minutes later when Manzambi finished from inside the area after some impressive hold-up play from Embolo.

Canada halved the deficit 14 minutes from time when substitute Promise David finished off a delightful team move – 76 seconds after his introduction – but it wasn’t enough to spark a fightback.