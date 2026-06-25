  • Thursday, 25th June, 2026

Qatar’s Madibo Gets Five-game Ban for Causing  Kone Leg Break

Featured | 8 seconds ago

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been given a five-match ban for his challenge on Canada’s Ismael Kone at the World Cup.

Madibo, 29, was sent off during Qatar’s 6-0 defeat last Thursday following a foul which resulted in Kone sustaining a broken leg.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee has now imposed a five-match suspension for serious foul play, which is subject to appeal.

Kone suffered fractures to both the tibia and fibula bones in his lower left leg and the former Watford midfielder will miss the rest of the tournament.

The 24-year-old, who now plays for Italian side Sassuolo, underwent surgery shortly after the gamein Vancouver and was visited in hospital by Madibo.

Canada lost 2-1 to Switzerland in their final group game last night but still qualified for the last 32 as group runner up.

Qatar on the other hand, lost 3-1 to Bosnia-Herzegovina to finish at the bottom of their Group B with just one point.

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