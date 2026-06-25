Femi Pedro Assumes Office in Australia as High Commissioner, Pledges Stronger Ties

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro, has formally assumed office as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Australia, pledging to deepen economic cooperation, boost trade and investment, and as well strengthen engagement with Nigerians living across Australia and the Pacific region.

Pedro officially commenced his diplomatic duties after presenting his Letters of Credence to Governor-General of Australia, Her Excellency, the Honourable Ms. Sam Mostyn AC, at a ceremony that marked the beginning of his tenure as Nigeria’s envoy to Australia, with concurrent accreditation to New Zealand, Fiji, Solomon Islands, and other Oceanic states.

Describing the occasion as more than a ceremonial event, the envoy said his appointment represented a call to action aimed at expanding Nigeria’s footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic regions.

He stated that Nigeria and Australia enjoyed a growing relationship anchored on shared Commonwealth values and mutual respect.

Pedro said both countries possessed enormous opportunities for collaboration in strategic sectors, including critical minerals, agricultural innovation, education, technology, and financial services.

He said Nigeria was open for business and ready to forge stronger partnerships capable of delivering economic growth and mutual prosperity.

Pedro pledged to work closely with the Australian government and stakeholders across the Pacific to attract investments, promote educational cooperation, and encourage cultural exchanges that would benefit both nations.

He assured Nigerians residing in Australia and across the Oceania that the Nigerian mission under his leadership would remain accessible and responsive to their needs.

He said he was assuming office carrying not only the mandate of President Bola Tinubu but also the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

The High Commissioner disclosed that his diplomatic engagements would be guided by the Tinubu administration’s foreign policy doctrine anchored on the four pillars of Demography, Development, Diaspora, and Democracy, while also promoting the National Values Charter as part of efforts to project a positive image of Nigeria globally.

He urged Nigerians in the region to see themselves as ambassadors of the country and partners in nation-building, stating that the diaspora community remains a critical asset in advancing Nigeria’s interests abroad.