Document Reveals How Singer Paul Okoye Became Part of EFCC Investigation

Wale Igbintade





Fresh documents have emerged showing that music star Paul Okoye was among the individuals whose accounts were requested for investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a petition linked to the long-running dispute within the Okoye family.

The petition, dated January 29, 2024, and seen by THISDAY, reportedly requested the EFCC to investigate the financial affairs of several individuals and entities connected with the former P-Square group and its business operations.

According to the document, Peter asked the commission to examine the accounts of Northside Music Limited, Northside Entertainment Limited, Jude Chidozie Okoye, Paul Nonso Okoye and Umeokeke Ifeoma Okoye over specified periods.

Part of the petition stated: “I will appreciate if the commission can investigate the account of Northside Music Ltd from 2015 till date, the account of Northside Entertainment Ltd from 2007 till date, the account of Jude Chidozie Okoye from 2004 till date, the account of Paul Nonso Okoye from 2004 till date, and the account of Umeokeke Ifeoma Okoye from 2004 till date.”

The document has attracted attention following previous public comments by Peter regarding the circumstances surrounding the EFCC investigation.

In a series of posts published on his verified Instagram account on August 12, 2024, Peter stated: “I challenge PAUL, or anyone else to produce any petition that I, Peter Okoye, my management or my legal team ever filed against my twin brother PAUL, or that even mentions his name.”

The petition seen by this medium contains a request for the investigation of Paul’s accounts.

However, the context and interpretation of Peter’s social media comments could not be independently verified, and he was not immediately available for comment.

Sources familiar with the matter also said Paul was invited by the EFCC during the course of its investigation.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from the commission were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

The petition additionally requested an investigation into the accounts of Jude Okoye and Ifeoma Okoye, among others.

The EFCC subsequently concluded its investigation and filed charges against Jude Okoye and certain companies linked to him in separate proceedings before the Federal High Court and the Lagos State High Court.

The emergence of the petition provides additional insight into the events that preceded the EFCC investigation and the subsequent court proceedings involving members of the Okoye family and their business interests.

Efforts to obtain comments from Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye and representatives of Jude Okoye on the document and its contents were not immediately successful.