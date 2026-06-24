Nigeria Trains New Cadre of Weapons Experts to Curb Diversion, Strengthen Security

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Director-General of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), retired DIG Johnson Kokumo, has said Nigeria is strengthening its security architecture by developing a new cadre of specialists equipped to prevent the theft, diversion and misuse of weapons and ammunition.

Speaking at the graduation of the second batch of participants in the Capacity Development Programme on Physical Security and Stockpile Management (PSSM), Kokumo said the training had equipped personnel from 15 arms-bearing security agencies with critical skills required to safeguard national security assets and reduce vulnerabilities within their organisations.

He described the programme as a significant milestone, noting that 45 participants completed the latest training, bringing the total number trained under the initiative to 90.

“In today’s complex and evolving security environment, the importance of effective physical security and stockpile management cannot be overstated.

“Around the world, incidents involving theft, diversion, loss of authorised assets, accidental explosions and poor stockpile practices continue to pose significant threats to national security, public safety and socio-economic development,” he said.

Kokumo noted that the graduates had acquired competencies in risk assessment, inventory control, accountability procedures, storage safety, surveillance systems, emergency response and stockpile destruction techniques, all grounded in internationally accepted standards and best practices.

While congratulating the participants, he reminded them that completing the course marked the beginning of a greater responsibility.

“The knowledge you have acquired must be translated into action. You are now ambassadors of best practices in Physical Security and Stockpile Management. Your organisations and communities will look to you for leadership, guidance and innovation in improving safety, accountability and operational effectiveness,” he stated.

Kokumo also commended the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, The HALO Trust, the Kingdom of the Netherlands and other partners for supporting the programme, describing inter-agency collaboration as essential to addressing contemporary security challenges and building a safer society.

Also speaking, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Mr. Bengt van Loosdrecht, represented by the Deputy Head of Mission, Ronald Sonnemans, described the PSSM programme as a critical investment in Nigeria’s efforts to reduce armed violence and strengthen national security.

He said effective weapons and ammunition management was essential to preventing diversion, theft, loss, misuse and illicit proliferation, while highlighting the programme’s train-the-trainer component as a major success in building sustainable local capacity and preparing future generations of experts in safe and secure weapons management.

In his welcome address, the Country Director of The HALO Trust in Nigeria, Richard Goss, described the programme as a vital step towards strengthening safe and secure weapons and ammunition management in the country.

He urged participants to translate the knowledge acquired into practical action, noting that the course aligned ammunition management practices with internationally recognised standards, including the International Ammunition Technical Guidelines (IATG) and MOSAIC standards.

He further encouraged the graduates to apply and adapt the lessons learnt to strengthen accountability and build a sustainable framework for the safe and secure management of weapons and ammunition across Nigeria.