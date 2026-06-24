Atiku: Nigeria Majors in Minors While Insecurity Rules, Reacts to Sowore’s Arrest

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos





Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the federal government for what he described as a misplaced security focus.

Atiku, in a post by his media aide, Paul Ibe, accused authorities of concentrating on the prosecution of activist Omoyele Sowore while deadly attacks continued in parts of the country.

Atiku lamented the recent killings in Plateau State, where at least 18 people were reportedly killed and several others injured during a late-night attack on Kawel village in Mushere District of Bokkos Local Government Area.

He expressed concern over what he described as the absence of a swift and visible response from security agencies following the attack, alleging that no significant action had been taken against those responsible for the violence.

According to him, the silence that followed the incident has raised concerns about the government’s commitment to protecting vulnerable communities facing repeated attacks from armed groups.

Atiku contrasted the situation with the heavy security presence surrounding Sowore’s legal troubles, arguing that security personnel should be prioritising the protection of citizens in areas threatened by terrorism, banditry and communal violence.

“We major in minors while insecurity rules the land. Why can’t these security forces be deployed to vulnerable parts of the country where citizens are at the mercy of terrorists and bandits instead of using security personnel meant to protect Nigerians to intimidate them?” he said.

Atiku further questioned what he described as the government’s apparent urgency in dealing with political critics while communities affected by insecurity continue to suffer attacks and loss of lives.

He maintained that the primary responsibility of government is to safeguard citizens and ensure that security agencies focus on confronting threats to public safety rather than actions that could be perceived as targeting dissenting voices.