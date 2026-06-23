Leave Olubadan Out of Your Political Battles, CCII Cautions Fayose

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has again warned former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, to stop dragging the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, into his political battles, describing his recent comments about the revered monarch as “highly provocative and unreasonable”.

The council, in statement issued on Monday night by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Olomide, urged Fayose to fight his political battles without involving the Olubadan in partisan disputes.

It recalled that it had earlier cautioned Fayose against dragging the Olubadan into his political fights, warning that repeated attempts to associate the monarch with partisan politics were unnecessary, disrespectful and capable of creating avoidable tension.

According to the statement, the CCII President-General, Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, expressed disappointment over Fayose’s remarks during a recent appearance on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television.

During the interview, Fayose had accused Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of dismantling his political structure in the South-west chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“He took all my structures and did a lot that is not fair in party politics,” the former governor said.

Fayose also claimed to enjoy the support of influential figures in Ibadan in his political battle with Makinde, saying: “The current Olubadan was a colleague. We are all working together, including the Olubadan, including all Makinde’s enemies.”

But in its reaction, Ajewole said Fayose had once again ignored the council’s earlier warning by attempting to drag the revered monarch into partisan politics.

“The comments credited to former Governor Ayodele Fayose are highly provocative and unreasonable. They are capable of creating a wrong impression about the revered Olubadan institution and unnecessarily heating up the political atmosphere.

“The Olubadan of Ibadanland is the father of all sons and daughters of Ibadan, irrespective of political affiliation. It is completely unacceptable for anyone to drag the revered monarch into political contests or create the impression that he belongs to any political camp.

“Former Governor Ayodele Fayose should fight his political battles alone and leave the Olubadan out of his politics.

“The Olubadan throne is sacred, highly revered and strictly non-partisan. No politician, no matter how highly placed, should use the throne to score political points or settle political scores,” he said.

Ajewole stressed that the Olubadan institution has earned widespread respect through its neutrality, fairness and unwavering commitment to peace, unity and stability in Ibadanland, warning that any attempt to politicise the throne could undermine its dignity and fuel unnecessary tension.

He also cautioned Fayose against making statements capable of disrupting the peace of the ancient city, insisting that the former governor cannot set Ibadan on fire through divisive comments and politically charged remarks.

“Ibadan is known for peace, wisdom and unity. No individual, regardless of political influence, can set Ibadan on fire through reckless political statements. We urge him to desist from inflammatory comments capable of creating unnecessary tension,” the President-General stated.

Ajewole further urged the former governor to uphold the cherished Omoluabi values for which the Yoruba people are renowned and to reflect the spirit of Ibadan’s hospitality rather than denigrating the revered Olubadan throne.

“Fayose claimed that he was born, raised and started his business in Ibadan. Is this how he intends to repay the hospitality of the people of Ibadan—by denigrating the Olubadan throne, setting Ibadan sons and daughters against one another, and attempting to set the state on fire?” He queried.

Ajewole reaffirmed CCII’s commitment to defending the integrity, honour and non-partisan status of the Olubadan institution, insisting that the monarch must remain a symbol of unity for all sons and daughters of Ibadan, regardless of political differences.