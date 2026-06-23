Dewale Opens “Gateway to East Africa” Kenya Real Estate Investment

‘Dewale Consulting Limited (DCL), a data-driven real estate advisory firm, has announced its signature Kenya Real Estate Investment Tour, tagged “Gateway to East Africa”, designed to give Nigerian investors structured access to Kenya’s high-growth property markets.

In a statement made available to the media, the tour is scheduled to commence on July 20th to July 25th, 2026, and it is themed; ‘Real Estate Investment Safari: Experience Kenya on the Ground”.

Managing Director/CEO of the company, Mr. Adewale Ajibade, said, “The tour is inspired by Africa’s move toward regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the need for Nigerians to diversify beyond local markets. “

According to him, “Diversification is non-negotiable for smart investors. As Africa accelerates toward ‘One African market’, Kenya is a preferred destination because its real estate market offers clearer regulation, a more stable macroeconomic environment with low currency volatility, and greater market maturity.

“Pan-African diversification is key to hedging Naira volatility and building resilience and wealth. Kenya is a preferred destination because its real estate market offers clearer regulation, a more stable macroeconomic environment with low currency volatility, and greater market maturity,” Ajibade said.

He highlighted Nairobi’s status as East Africa’s institutional hub, Kenya’s mature REIT market, and the “Silicon Savannah” tech ecosystem as major drivers. Improved cross-border payments via PAPSS and the presence of Nigerian banks like Access Bank, UBA, and GTBank also simplify acquisition and repatriation for investors, he added.

For the on-ground inspections, due diligence, and 9%-12% rental yields on offer, the CEO of DCL said, “Participants will get three core outcomes: Exclusive site inspections of vetted, investable developments across Nairobi and the coast, with data on development types, demand drivers, rental yields, and price trends.