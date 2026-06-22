  • Monday, 22nd June, 2026

NECA Applauds FG’s Responsiveness on Tax Implementation Transition

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has commended the Federal Government for issuing the General Guidelines for the Transition and Implementation of the Tax Acts 2025, describing the development as a significant milestone that reinforces confidence in Nigeria’s ongoing tax reform agenda.

The guidelines provide much-needed clarity on the implementation of the new tax framework and affirm the principle that the Tax Acts 2025 will not be applied retrospectively to accounting periods preceding January 1, 2026.

Speaking on the development, the Director-General, NECA, Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, said the government’s clarification on the transition process eliminates the uncertainty that would have arisen from any retrospective application of tax provisions to completed accounting periods.

Oyerinde added that by providing clear guidance on how previous and current tax obligations should be treated, the Federal Government has strengthened confidence in the reform process and demonstrated a commitment to stakeholder engagement that supports compliance and economic stability.

“The issuance of the transition guidelines demonstrates that constructive engagement between government and the private sector can produce outcomes that strengthen investor confidence, promote regulatory certainty and support economic growth. By affirming the principle that the Tax Acts 2025 will not be applied retrospectively, the Federal Government has sent a strong signal that fairness, predictability and respect for the rule of law remain central to Nigeria’s economic reform agenda,” he said.

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