Doftwerks W’Africa Achieves Dual NRS Accreditation as Systems Integrator

Doftwerks West Africa Limited, the technology subsidiary of Stransact Chartered Accountants a correspondent firm of RSM International has been officially accredited by the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) at its headquarters in Abuja as both a Systems Integrator (SI) and an Access Point Provider (APP) under Nigeria’s mandatory e-Invoicing programme.

The dual accreditation, awarded under the NRS Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) framework, authorises Doftwerks to provide end-to-end e-invoicing services to Nigerian businesses covering system integration, invoice transmission, real-time reporting to the NRS, and ongoing compliance management.

“For years, the conversation around tax compliance in Nigeria has been about obligations. What this accreditation represents is something different it is about infrastructure. Nigeria is building a national transaction-reporting system, and Doftwerks is now part of that infrastructure. The firms that understand this early and position themselves accordingly will define the next chapter of professional services in this country. We are not just helping businesses comply. We are helping build the architecture of Nigeria’s digital economy.” Eben Joels, CEO, Stransact Chartered Accountants.

“E-invoicing in Nigeria is not simply a tax administration project. It is a structural shift in how commercial transactions are documented, reported, and audited. The businesses that prepare early will have options. The businesses that delay will find themselves making decisions under pressure, and that rarely leads to the best outcomes.” Tunde Awopegba, CTO, Doftwerks West Africa Limited.