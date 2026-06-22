TikTok, ICC Set to Boost Nigerian SMEs with Digital Commerce Labs

Emma Okonji

TikTok and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), organised the inaugural Digital Commerce Labs (DCL) community event in Lagos, designed to support Nigeria’s social commerce market projected to reach $2.04 billion in 2025 and expand to nearly $4 billion by 2030.

Sharing insights on how Nigerian small businesses can harness the power of digital to grow, scale and build lasting impact, Acting Head of Government Relations and Public Policy, sub-Saharan Africa at TikTok, Tokunbo Ibrahim, said: “Digital commerce is reshaping how businesses grow across sub-Saharan Africa, and Nigerian entrepreneurs are at the heart of that shift. Through our partnership with ICC, we are committed to making sure that the benefits of that transformation reach every small business owner in this region.”

ICC Deputy Secretary General, Julian Kassum, said: “Digital commerce is a powerful engine for inclusive growth. By equipping small businesses with the tools and skills they need to participate in the digital economy, we are opening new pathways for entrepreneurship, trade and job creation. With the Digital Commerce Labs, ICC is committed to ensuring that small businesses in Nigeria can fully seize these opportunities and grow beyond their local markets.”

Head, Innovation Lab at ICC, Charly Gordon, said the training would guide small businesses in Nigeria on their business journey, particularly when it comes to trading internationally.

“The training will be very practical and not theoretical. We want it to be tailored to the market, and we want it to be adapted to the SME regardless of its journey in digital commerce,” Gordon said.

Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said: “TikTok has evolved beyond entertainment; they are now powerful engines for economic growth, enabling small businesses to reach new audiences, tell their unique stories, and scale rapidly.”