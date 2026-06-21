Osun 2026: I am Tinubu’s Only Anointed Candidate, Oyebamiji Insists

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 15, 2026, election in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has insisted that he remains the only candidate endorsed by President Bola Tinubu for the forthcoming poll.

Oyebamiji made the claim yesterday during the inauguration of 7,830 polling unit canvassers drawn from Ifedayo, Ila, and Boluwaduro federal constituency areas, where he also dismissed reports suggesting that President Tinubu had endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He described the claims as false and part of what he called a coordinated propaganda effort to mislead voters ahead of the election.

“I remain the anointed and endorsed candidate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the August 15, 2026, governorship election in Osun State,” Oyebamiji said.

“The claim that the president has endorsed the incumbent governor is false and should be disregarded. Those spreading such rumours are only trying to mislead the people of Osun State.”

The APC candidate, who attended the event with his running mate, Benjamin Kayode Adereti, assured that his administration would be anchored on fairness, justice, transparency, accountability, and equitable distribution of resources.

The event also witnessed the defection of several political figures into the APC, including Hon. Ganiyu Ajiboye and Hon. Sulaiman Oladoye Salawu, who pledged support for the party’s campaign.

Oyebamiji described the inauguration of canvassers as a strategic move to deepen grassroots mobilisation across polling units in Osun’s 332 wards and 30 local government areas, including the Ife-East Area Office in Modakeke.

He said the initiative was designed to strengthen voter engagement and reposition the party ahead of the election, expressing confidence in securing victory at the polls.

“This is another milestone in the history of our party to reawaken the consciousness of our people, especially the electorate at the polling units,” he said.

The Director-General of the Osun State APC Governorship Election Campaign Council, Hon. Oluwole Oke, urged the canvassers to remain committed to the party’s electoral drive, describing them as central to its victory strategy.

Also speaking, National Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission, representing Osun and Oyo States, Dr. Festus Oyebade Olowogboyega, and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Adebayo Adeleke, called for support for the APC candidate.

They criticised the current administration in Osun State, alleging mismanagement, and assured that an Oyebamiji-led government would prioritise inclusive and people-centred governance.

The event was attended by APC leaders and stakeholders, including the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Protocol, Alhaji Issah Niniola; Osun ALGON Chairman, Hon. Samuel Idowu Abiodun; and other party chieftains.