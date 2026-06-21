Odiraa Nwankwor to Receive Philanthropist of the Year Award for Global Health Impact

The organisers of the prestigious Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards have announced that renowned paediatric critical care specialist, global health advocate, philanthropist and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the Orumba North and South Federal Constituency, Dr. Odiraa Nwankwor, will be honoured with the Philanthropist of the Year Award at the 5th edition of the ceremony.

The honour will be presented at a mega award ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Stanel Dome, Awka, under the theme, “Unstoppable Anambra,” where outstanding sons and daughters of Anambra State who have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour will be celebrated for their exceptional contributions to society.

Announcing this in a statement made available to newsmen and nomination letter addressed to the nominee, the organisers disclosed that Dr. Nwankwor was selected for the prestigious recognition in appreciation of his remarkable humanitarian interventions, selfless commitment to improving healthcare delivery, educational empowerment initiatives and dedication to community development both within and outside Nigeria.

His selection, according to the organisers, reflects the core vision of the AMTY Awards, which seeks to identify and celebrate Anambra indigenes whose lives and works continue to inspire hope, promote excellence and positively impact humanity.

A distinguished Pediatric Intensivist at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dr. Nwankwor also serves as an Associate Professor of Pediatrics at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Jefferson University, Philadelphia.

His illustrious medical career spans decades of clinical practice, research, teaching and health systems development, making him one of the foremost Nigerian medical professionals in the diaspora.

An alumnus of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, he completed his residency training in Pediatrics at the Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center/New York University programme in Brooklyn, New York, before proceeding to the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore, where he undertook a fellowship in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine.

His academic pursuit further earned him a Master of Public Health degree from the prestigious Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University, while he also holds the distinction of being a Certified Physician Executive (CPE).

He previously served as a fellow of the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program and currently serves as a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Pediatrics, College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu.

Driven by a passion for global child health and strengthening healthcare systems in resource-constrained environments, Dr. Nwankwor has led several landmark interventions aimed at improving critical care services for children in Nigeria.

One of his most celebrated achievements came to the limelights in 2019 when he led a multidisciplinary team from Nemours Children’s Hospital and Cooper University Hospital to establish the first organised Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Nigeria at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu, a groundbreaking initiative that stands tall in the country’s paediatric healthcare system till date.

Through his sustained commitment to healthcare development, he has since donated three 40-foot container loads of medical equipment and supplies to major tertiary health institutions, including the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH)-Parklane, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka.

His philanthropic footprint extends beyond hospital support. As founder of Global Health Projects Inc. and the Health Place for Children Initiative, Dr. Nwankwor has championed programmes focused on establishing sustainable medical homes and improving healthcare access for critically ill children in underserved communities across Africa.

He is equally recognised for his commitment to educational advancement and grassroots empowerment. A passionate teacher and mentor, he established a special scholarship fund for undergraduates from his kindred in Nanka community, sponsors annual Mathematics competitions organised by the Nanka Students Union, and provides health insurance coverage for residents from different parts of the community through the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme.

His humanitarian disposition has also seen him become a major supporter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), further showing his dedication to promoting inclusion and improving the quality of life for vulnerable members of society.

Besides the AMTY Awards, over the years, Dr. Nwankwor’s outstanding contributions have earned him numerous local and international honours, including the Best Graduating Resident in Pediatrics Award; Faculty Teaching Awards; South Jersey Magazine Top Doc recognition; African Community Service Award; Sidney Kimmel Medical College Dean’s Award for Excellence in Education; Local Heroes Award by the Nigerian American Nurse Anesthetists Association; Excellence in Health Leadership Award by the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas; Ambassador Per Excellence Award by the University of Nigeria College of Medicine Alumni Association-North America; Azikiwe Legacy Award; and the 2026 Excellence in Community Service Award by the Medical Staff of Nemours Children’s Health, Wilmington, Delaware.

Beyond medicine and philanthropy, Dr. Nwankwor is widely regarded as a lifelong public service advocate and is currently the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for the 2027 election to represent Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in the 11th National Assembly.

The latest nomination by AMTY has further cemented his prestige as an exceptional and outstanding personality.

Since its inception, the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards has grown into one of the state’s foremost and highly prestigious platforms for honouring exceptional individuals of Anambra origin whose achievements and contributions continue to elevate the image of the state and inspire future generations.