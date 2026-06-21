NELFUND: 1.38m Benefited from Students’ Loan, N243bn Disbursed for Upkeep Allowances

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Forum of Governing Council Members in Nigeria Tertiary institutions has revealed that over 1.38 million students have benefited from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) scheme, while more than ₦242 billion has been disbursed for tuition fees and student upkeep allowances.

The Chairman of FOGOCOM, Dr. Akin-Thomas Babajide made this known yesterday in Abuja, while addressing a press conference with the theme: “Renewed Hope – Unprecedented Support for Our Tertiary Institutions and the Governing Councils”.

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda has further demonstrated that quality education was not merely a policy statement but a national priority.

Babajide added that through various interventions and reforms, tertiary institutions were receiving the support needed to improve academic standards, enhance learning environments, and produce graduates capable of competing globally.

He stressed that as representatives serving on the Governing Councils of various federal tertiary institutions, they had witnessed first-hand the positive impact of government interventions.

These efforts, Babajide noted, have fostered stability, encouraged strategic planning, and strengthened the capacity of institutions to fulfill their mandates.

Babajide stated: “One of the most significant achievements is the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which provides interest-free loans to students in tertiary institutions.

“Over 1.38 million students have benefited from the scheme. More than ₦242 billion has been disbursed for tuition fees and student upkeep allowances.

“The initiative has reduced financial barriers to higher education and expanded access for indigent students.”

Babajide emphasised that the student loan programme has enabled thousands of students who might have dropped out due to financial constraints to remain in school and complete their studies.

He stressed that the scheme currently covers hundreds of tertiary institutions nationwide.

Babajide, however, lamented that some students after applying for the loan still demanded for tuition fees from their parents.

He added that beyond tuition payments, eligible students receive upkeep allowances to assist with living expenses, helping them focus on their studies and reducing economic hardship.

The chairman noted that to reverse the severe brain drain in clinical sectors, the administration deployed ₦110 billion through the TETFund High Impact Intervention Project to rehabilitate and modernise medical schools across 18 federal and state universities.

He said out of the ₦110 billion, ₦70 billion was specifically earmarked for the physical rehabilitation of those institutions, saying this is a direct response to a country facing a deficit of over 300,000 doctors.

“Through the Energising Education Project (EEP), 24 federal tertiary institutions have successfully transitioned their main campus operations to solar hybrid power grids, with eight more universities now signed up for the fourth phase of the rollout,” Babajide said.

As preparations begin for the 2027 elections, the forum expressed its commitment to mobilise support for the continuation of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which is laying a solid foundation for national development, economic growth, educational advancement, and improved governance.

Babajide said the forum believed that continuity in leadership would further consolidate the achievements already recorded and advance Nigeria’s journey toward greater prosperity and stability.

The forum, however, appealed to the federal government and President Bola Tinubu for a review of the tenure of Governing Councils of Polytechnics and Colleges of Education from the current three years to four years.

It said it believed that a four-year tenure would provide greater stability, continuity, and sufficient time for Governing Councils to effectively implement policies, complete ongoing reforms, and contribute more meaningfully to the growth and development of these institutions.