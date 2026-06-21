Brazil Approves Air Peace Operations as Airline Prepares for Toronto, New York, Guangzhou 

Chinedu Eze

West Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, has secured approval from Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) to operate scheduled international air services to and from the South American country, marking another milestone in its drive to become a global carrier.

The airline disclosed this in a statement signed by its management, stating that the flight would slash travel time from West Africa to seven hours.

The Nigerian carrier, which currently operates the highest number of domestic, regional, and international routes, said it would also prepare to provide flight service to Toronto, Canada, New York, US, and China.

The airline has, since last year, applied to Canadian and United States’ authorities for landing permits to commence scheduled operations into Toronto and New York respectively, while also finalising plans to resume services to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Guangzhou, China.

Air Peace has also concluded plans to commence three weekly flights to Manchester in the United Kingdom as it continues to expand its footprint across Africa, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Caribbean and South America.

The airline recently announced the launch of services to Libreville, Gabon; Conakry, Guinea; Bamako, Mali; and Douala, Cameroon, with operations scheduled to begin on August 1, further strengthening its position as Nigeria’s leading international carrier.

The Brazilian approval, contained in ANAC Ordinance No. 19.449/2026, authorises Air Peace to operate regular passenger, cargo and mail services between Brazil and destinations across its network, paving the way for direct air connectivity between Nigeria and Brazil by a Nigerian airline.

Air Peace’s growing international network currently includes London in the United Kingdom, Barbados in the Caribbean, and major West African destinations such as Accra, Ghana; Freetown, Sierra Leone; Dakar, Senegal; Banjul, The Gambia; Monrovia, Liberia; and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

A direct Nigeria-Brazil service is expected to significantly improve travel, trade and cultural exchanges between both countries.

Similar to the airline’s Barbados route, the Brazil service is projected to reduce travel time from nearly two days, often involving multiple stopovers, to about seven hours on a direct flight.

The route is expected to create new opportunities for tourism, investment, business and people-to-people engagement between Nigeria and Brazil, while also strengthening cargo operations and broader economic cooperation between both countries and the South American region.

Given the longstanding historical, cultural and commercial ties between Nigeria and Brazil, direct air connectivity has long been viewed as a missing link in bilateral relations.

With Brazil added to its growing portfolio of international destinations and additional strategic routes in the pipeline, Air Peace says it is taking another major step towards its ambition of becoming Africa’s preferred airline and a respected global aviation brand.

“Air Peace has achieved another significant milestone in its transformation into a global carrier, following approval by Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) to operate scheduled international air services to and from the South American nation.

“The Brazilian approval comes as Air Peace accelerates its international expansion drive. The airline has, since last year, applied to the Canadian and United States authorities for landing permits for scheduled operations into Toronto and New York, respectively, while almost concluding plans to resume its operations into Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Guangzhou, in China,” the statement said.

“The airline’s expanding international network already includes London, United Kingdom; Barbados in the Caribbean; and major West African destinations such as Accra, Ghana; Freetown, Sierra Leone; Dakar, Senegal; Banjul, The Gambia; Monrovia, Liberia; and Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire,” the airline also said.

It added that a direct Nigeria-Brazil service would transform travel, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

“Like the airline’s Barbados route, the Brazil service is expected to reduce travel time from nearly two days, often involving multiple stopovers, to about seven hours on a direct flight, creating fresh opportunities for tourism, investment, business and people-to-people connections.

“Beyond passenger transportation, the authorisation is expected to boost cargo operations and deepen economic cooperation between Nigeria, Brazil, and the wider South American region. Given the longstanding historical, cultural, and commercial ties between the two countries, direct air connectivity has long been regarded as a missing link in bilateral relations,” Air Peace added.