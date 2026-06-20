Tinubu: Wike Has Not Disappointed Me

Deji Elumoye, Olawale Ajimotokan and James in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu yesterday extolled FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, saying he had never disappointed him.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Shettima Kashim, delivered the endorsement at the inauguration of Collector Road CN2 (Emmanuel Okanla Boulevard) and other road networks in Katampe District, Abuja.

The President observed that social life in the nation’s capital, Abuja, was gradually returning, while criminal hideouts are disappearing.

He attributed the development to good governance that delivers security, mobility, and dignity, just as he applauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for delivering on the assignment he gave him to make Abuja a true capital city.

The President noted, on day-eight of the commissioning exercise of infrastructure projects to mark the third year of his administration that the former Rivers State governor had exceeded expectations, saying he had justified the confidence reposed in him through urban renewal and improved security that has helped to revive Abuja’s nightlife and economic activities.

Tinubu said: “When I gave him the assignment to make Abuja a true capital city, I knew his track records. Wike, you have not disappointed Mr. President.

“From transforming abandoned roads into new boulevards, to delivering water projects and judicial quarters, you work day and night. You do not give excuses; you give results. The people of the FCT call you ‘Mr. Project’ for a reason.”

Tinubu described the newly completed road as a symbol of the administration’s determination to restore confidence in governance through visible development.

He asserted that the significance of the CN2 extends beyond its physical structure as it shows Nigerians that the Renewed Hope Agenda is translating into tangible results.

“My fellow residents of Abuja, we did not stop at the road. We installed solar streetlights. this road is a testament to the Renewed Hope Agenda. Nigeria is working again. The economy we met was gloomy. Today, you see transformation. A road like CN2 is more than concrete. It is hope. It tells every Nigerian that government can deliver. It tells our youth that this country belongs to them.”

Tinubu lauded FCT Minister Wike’s performance, noting that he knew the former Rivers State governor’s track record before giving “him the assignment to make Abuja a true capital.

“Wike, you have not disappointed Nigerians. From abandoned roads to new boulevards, from water projects to judicial quarters, you work day and night. You do not give excuses. You give results. The people of the FCT call you “Mr. Project” for a reason. Well done,” he praised the minister.

The President thanked the people of Katampe and Mabushi districts for their patience during construction of the road, and for believing in his government, even as he said Renewed Hope is not a slogan but the road they are seeing, the light on their street, and the time they now save.

In his remarks, Wike said the Katampe road project was conceived to close a critical infrastructure gap that had become apparent following the completion of adjoining road networks.

“Last year, when Mr. President commissioned the Gishiri road and the bridge linking Maitama, this road did not even exist. We identified the missing link and immediately moved to address it because infrastructure must be holistic,” he said.

Wike added that the project had already unlocked significant real estate development in Katampe, attracting investors and stimulating economic activities.

He said: “People say nothing is happening in Nigeria, but when you look around Abuja and see construction sites everywhere, new buildings emerging daily and businesses investing heavily, the evidence speaks for itself.”

He also referenced the administration’s efforts to extend development beyond the city centre into satellite communities, adding that another major milestone would be recorded on Monday with the commissioning of a strategic water supply project in Karu, designed to improve access to potable water in satellite towns.

In her vote of thanks, Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said the project reflects President Tinubu’s vision of using infrastructure as a catalyst for economic growth, social inclusion and improved quality of life.

She commended the President, the National Assembly, Wike, engineers, contractors and community leaders for their contributions to the successful delivery of the project.

Meanwhile, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), has credited the hands-on leadership of the Minister of the FCT for the early completion of the strategic access road bypassing the second runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking at the inauguration of the seven-kilometre road linking Bill Clinton Drive to the Tunga Madaki settlement, Executive Director of CCECC Nigeria, Shao ZongHe, said the project was delivered ahead of schedule largely due to the minister’s consistent supervision, frequent site visits and unwavering commitment to execution.

The project was inaugurated on behalf of Tinubu by Shettima. CCECC is the contractor handling the construction of infrastructure project.

ZongHe described the road as more than a transportation corridor, adding that it represented the integration of a previously neglected community into the mainstream of Abuja’s economic and social development.

According to him, the completion of the project underscored the federal government’s determination to deliver infrastructure that directly impacts the lives of ordinary citizens.

He said, “What we are commissioning today is not simply a seven-kilometre road and a bridge. More importantly, it means that from today, the Tunga Madaki community is more fully integrated into the life, movement and development of Abuja.”

The CCECC executive noted that for many years, the community had remained largely underserved in terms of infrastructure and development, but said the situation had changed under the administration of Tinubu and the leadership of the FCT minister.

He added that the concerns and aspirations of residents were finally receiving the attention they deserved through targeted infrastructure investments.

ZongHe described the road project as a practical demonstration of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected government’s resolve to bridge infrastructure gaps and improve living conditions across communities.

He said, “This achievement did not come by chance. It is a clear reflection of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which is to bring real infrastructure that meets the real needs of the people,.”

The contractor particularly commended Wike’s direct involvement in the implementation process, noting that the minister’s regular visits to construction sites across the FCT had become a defining feature of the territory’s infrastructure renewal drive.

According to him, residents in both the city centre and satellite communities have become accustomed to seeing the minister personally monitor project execution, ensuring contractors remain focused on timelines and quality standards.

He said the Tunga-Madaki road project benefited significantly from such close oversight.

He said, “For this project in particular, we cannot remember how many times Your Excellency came to the site to inspect the works, give guidance and push everyone forward. It was this hands-on leadership that enabled us to complete the project ahead of schedule and gather here today for its commissioning.”

ZongHe further recalled a recent lecture delivered by the minister on leadership and infrastructure development, where Wike emphasised that leadership should be measured by tangible results rather than privileges of office.

He said the successful completion of the road embodied that philosophy, adding that infrastructure remains one of the clearest indicators of effective governance.

The CCECC boss stated that the project demonstrated how the Renewed Hope agenda was being translated into visible improvements in roads, connectivity and living standards for citizens.

He expressed appreciation to Tinubu for providing the policy direction for infrastructure development and commended Wike, whom he described as “Mr. Project and Execution Specialist,” for driving implementation in the FCT.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), host communities and members of the project team whose collaboration, he said, ensured the successful delivery of the road.

The newly commissioned access road is expected to improve mobility around the airport corridor, enhance connectivity for residents of Tunga-Madaki and adjoining communities, and open up the area for greater economic and residential development.