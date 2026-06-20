NDPC Investigates INEC over Breach of Emeka Ike’s Personal Data

Oghenevwede Ohworiole in Abuja

The Nigerian Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has disclosed that it is investigating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for data breach which led to the recent release of Emeka Ike’s personal data by the media aide to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Lere Olayinka.

NDPC National Commissioner, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, disclosed this at a media roundtable in Abuja, yesterday, as part of the commission’s third anniversary.

He said, “We are investigating the INEC and Lere Olayinka on the data breach that has to do with Emeka Ike’s personal data that has been made public by Lere Olayinka.

“Look at the likely outcome that we now prioritise the one of INEC, which is really sensitive. We are moving towards elections. It speaks to the credibility of the database. It’s of utmost urgency, and we are moving immediately.

“Emeka Ike is downstairs now to speak. INEC were here last week, and they were here again this week. No matter who you are, we invite you.

“No matter how big you are, we invite you, and we take the necessary actions. Even look at Meta, the way we handled it. TikTok, Temu, Remita, Sterling Bank.

“But we have to be very diligent and not push out a wrong narrative out there until even when you go to court, until you are proven guilty. You can’t pronounce anybody guilty. So that’s why we are very meticulous in the way we carry out investigations. And we don’t really push out. We are investigating.”

On the commission’s achievements in the past four years, he said it generated over N8 billion for the federal government, adding that it has also created an ecosystem worth $12 billion.

Olatunji also said that the commission is currently working with the National Universities Commission (NUC) to incorporate data protection in the nation’s educational curriculum and other sections of the society.

He expressed his desire to make the data ecosystem trustworthy to enable it to attract more investors and boost their confidence in the nation’s digital economy.