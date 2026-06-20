GRAMMYs Unveils Five New Categories Ahead of 2027 Ceremony

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammys has announced a set of updates ahead of the 69th ceremony, which is scheduled to air on February 7, 2027. The changes touch everything from how new artists qualify to how voters cast their ballots, and a few of them are significant enough to reshape who gets nominated and who gets recognised.

It introduces five new categories while also implementing more flexible eligibility rules for the Best New Artist category. The updates are part of a broader effort by the Recording Academy to reflect the evolving global music landscape and ensure a wider range of genres and artists are recognized. The changes will take effect at the ceremony scheduled for February 2027.

According to the Academy, the expansion was designed to better represent international sounds, genre fusion, and traditional musical forms that have often been underrepresented in major award categories. The additions place a stronger focus on global pop movements, songwriting excellence, collaborative performances, and heritage-driven music styles.

Among the new categories is Best Asian Pop Music Performance, marking a significant milestone as the GRAMMYs’ first dedicated recognition of Asian pop music. This category will honor performances from major Asian markets, including K-Pop, J-Pop, and C-Pop, particularly recordings that feature meaningful use of Asian languages and highlight artistic excellence within the genre.

Other new categories include Best Latin Song, which recognises songwriters of newly written Latin music predominantly in Spanish; Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, celebrating modern R&B performances that may incorporate hip-hop, pop, and electronic influences; Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, honoring standout interpretations of classic and standards-based pop music; and Best Traditional Folk Album, which recognizes recordings rooted in traditional folk styles, including ballads, shanties, protest songs, and other community-based musical traditions passed down through generations.