Ekiti Decides: Oyebanji, Oluyede in Two-horse Race

*13 political parties jostle for governorship seat

*EU monitors warn against vote-buying, violence

*SDP denies withdrawing from race

*Police deploy personnel, tactical assets

*Bye-elections hold in six states

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborishade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

Today, no fewer than 1.02 million registered voters in Ekiti State will head to the polls in a high-stakes contest that will shape the state’s political and developmental trajectory for the next four years, as they decide who among the array of contenders will emerge victorious and occupy the Oke Ayoba seat of power.



Although 13 political parties are participating in the governorship election, pundits suggest that the race is largely a contest between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with other parties seeking to upset the dominance long enjoyed by the State’s two major political platforms.



Also, yesterday, the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Election Observation Hub issued a strong warning against activities capable of undermining the credibility of the election.

This is as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was preventing it from deploying polling agents for today’s governorship election, even as it firmly denied reports that it had withdrawn from the contest.

While politicians are at it, the Police said it has deployed its men and assets to ensure a peaceful contest and assured of safety of lives and property towards a credible, free and fair polls.



INEC also said yesterday that it was fully prepared to conduct bye-elections in six states today.

The bye-elections would hold in Dawaki Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in Kano State, and Zuru State Constituency in Kebbi State. Others are in Ondo South Senatorial District in Ondo State, Rivers South East Senatorial District in Rivers State, Nasarawa North Senatorial District in Nasarawa State, and Enugu North Senatorial District in Enugu State.



The Ekiti election which holds today, comes after months of intense campaigns, endorsements, political realignments and grassroots mobilisation and has now shifted from campaign grounds to polling units across the 16 local government areas of the state.

With over 1.02 million Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected from a registered voter population of 1.059 million, voter readiness in Ekiti ranks among the highest recorded in recent electoral history of the country.



INEC though accused of not laying a level playing field by SDP, has declared its readiness for the election, while security agencies have activated extensive operational plans aimed at ensuring a peaceful, credible and orderly process.

Although 13 political parties are participating in the governorship election, political realities suggest that the race for Oke Ayoba is largely a contest between the ruling APC and the PDP, with other parties seeking to upset the dominance long enjoyed by the state’s two major political platforms.



As voting commences across 2,445 polling units, attention is focused primarily on Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji of the APC, Chief Wole Oluyede of the PDP, Engr. Oluwadare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Opeyemi David Falegan of the Accord Party.

However, the strengths, structures and electoral prospects surrounding each candidate differ considerably.

APC: Governor Biodun Oyebanji

Oyebanji enters the election as the candidate widely viewed as the frontrunner given the power of incumbency. Since assuming office in October 2022, he has built a reputation for political accommodation, consensus-building and inclusive governance, while his administration points to achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, workers’ welfare and pension payments.

Beyond governance, the governor’s greatest political asset appears to be the broad coalition that has rallied behind his re-election bid. He enjoys the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC leadership, members of the National Assembly, local government officials, traditional rulers and several socio-political groups.



More significantly, former Governors – Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, Kayode Fayemi and Ayodele Fayose – have publicly endorsed his re-election, creating what many observers describe as the broadest political alliance assembled in Ekiti’s democratic history.

The APC also retains formidable grassroots structures across the state’s 177 wards, backed by an experienced election-day mobilisation network capable of translating political support into votes.

Nonetheless, the ruling party faces challenges associated with the broader national economic climate, including inflation and the rising cost of living, issues opposition parties have repeatedly highlighted during the campaign.

PDP: Wole Oluyede

For the PDP and its candidate, Chief Wole Oluyede, the election presents an opportunity to regain political relevance in a state where the party once enjoyed significant dominance.

Oluyede campaigned on promises centred on road rehabilitation, wealth creation, job opportunities, youth empowerment and economic revival, presenting himself as a credible alternative to the incumbent administration.

While the PDP remains the state’s principal opposition platform and retains pockets of loyal support, internal disagreements arising from its primary election weakened party cohesion and complicated efforts to mount a united challenge against the APC.

Perhaps the most significant setback to the PDP’s prospects has been the decision of Fayose to endorse Oyebanji rather than his party’s candidate.

Political analysts believe the development altered electoral calculations across several communities traditionally regarded as PDP strongholds.

ADC: Oluwadare Bejide

The ADC, represented by Oluwadare Bejide sought to position itself as a credible third-force alternative, campaigning on themes of accountability, governance reform and economic transformation.

Although his candidacy has generated interest among some young voters, professionals and politically independent citizens, analysts note that governorship elections in Ekiti are often determined by organisational strength, ward structures, grassroots penetration and vote-protection capacity—areas where the ADC remains at a disadvantage compared to the APC and PDP.

Accord: David Falegan

Similarly, Accord Party candidate Opeyemi David Falegan has attracted visibility through an energetic social media presence and messaging targeted at younger voters. However, observers contend that online popularity has yet to translate into the extensive grassroots network required to compete effectively in a statewide governorship election.

EU Monitors Warn Against Vote-buying, Violence

In a pre-election assessment released yesterday, the EU-SDGN described the Ekiti governorship election as a critical test of Nigeria’s new Electoral Act 2026 and a major indicator ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The hub, which comprises six civil society organisations including The Kukah Centre, Yiaga Africa and the International Press Centre, noted that the election would involve 13 political parties competing for votes across 2,445 polling units in the state’s 16 local government areas.

While commending INEC for completing most of its pre-election activities, including the configuration of BVAS machines and deployment of election personnel, the observers expressed concern that the mock accreditation exercise did not test transmission to the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), a critical component of election transparency.



The observers also identified several potential risk factors that could threaten the credibility of the election.

Among the concerns raised were alleged vote-buying schemes involving pre-funded bank accounts and the collection of voters’ PVC and National Identification Number details in some local government areas, including Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ikere, Ekiti East and Ekiti West.

The observation hub further warned about the spread of misinformation and inflammatory political content across social media platforms, particularly Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok and X, noting that unverified claims regarding cloned Permanent Voter Cards had the potential to create confusion and heighten tensions.



Security concerns were also highlighted, with the observers identifying Ado-Ekiti as vulnerable to urban electoral violence, while Ikole, Moba and Ilejemeje local government areas were flagged for possible cross-border criminal activities.

The group equally expressed concern about the participation of women and persons with disabilities, urging stakeholders to ensure that vulnerable groups were not excluded from the electoral process through economic coercion, voter inducement or inadequate access to assistive voting facilities.



EU-SDGN Hub called on INEC to ensure the timely opening of polling units, seamless electronic transmission of results and full deployment of election monitoring systems.

Political parties were urged to respect the provisions of the Peace Accord, accept the outcome of the election or pursue grievances through lawful channels, while security agencies were advised to remain professional, impartial and avoid excessive use of force.

Police Step Up Security, Deploy Personnel, Tactical Assets

Beyond the candidates, one of the defining features of the 2026 governorship race has been the relatively peaceful atmosphere that characterised the campaign season.

Unlike some previous elections in the state, which were marked by heightened tensions and political confrontations, this year’s contest has unfolded in a largely calm environment, notwithstanding allegations and counter-allegations between the ruling party and the opposition over claims of intimidation and politically motivated arrests.



The PDP has repeatedly accused security agencies of targeting its members, while the state government has dismissed the allegations and insisted on its commitment to a peaceful and credible electoral process.

Several local government areas are expected to play decisive roles in determining the outcome of the election. Ado-Ekiti, because of its voter population, remains the most critical battleground, while Ikere, Ikole, Oye, Ijero and Ido/Osi are also expected to exert considerable influence on the final result.



Particular attention is also likely to focus on Afao-Ekiti, the hometown of Fayose. Historically regarded as a PDP stronghold, the community now finds itself at the centre of a unique political test following Fayose’s endorsement of the APC candidate.

How voters in the town respond could provide important insight into the former governor’s continuing influence on Ekiti politics.

Security agencies have meanwhile intensified preparations for the poll.

Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle confirmed the deployment of a multi-layered security framework, reinforced by senior police officers coordinating operations across the state.



Personnel have been stationed at polling units, collation centres and identified flashpoints to ensure the protection of voters, election officials and electoral materials throughout the exercise.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu has also assured members of the public that all personnel deployed for election duty have been adequately briefed on their responsibilities and rules of engagement and will discharge their duties professionally, impartially, and in accordance with the law.



The Nigeria Police Force warned that electoral offences and any act capable of undermining the integrity of the electoral process will be dealt with in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws.

It urged residents to remain law-abiding and conduct themselves peacefully throughout the election period.

It also urged eligible voters to go out peacefully and exercise their constitutional rights without fear or intimidation, while also cautioning against the spread of unverified information capable of causing panic or disrupting public order.

The police reassured residents of Ekiti State of its commitment to the protection of lives and property and the conduct of a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.



By the close of voting and the conclusion of collation, Ekiti voters will deliver the final verdict and determine who occupies Oke Ayoba for the next four years.

The SDP has however insisted that its governorship candidate, Isaac Adebayo Alade, remains on the ballot and is fully participating in the election while accusing INEC of alleged exclusion.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the SDP described reports of its withdrawal from the race as false and misleading, urging voters and the general public to discountenance them.

According to the party, its National Chairman, Prof. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, and the National Working Committee reaffirmed that the SDP remains a contestant in the election and that Alade is the party’s duly nominated candidate recognised by INEC.



“The Ekiti electorate and members of the general public are hereby assured that the SDP is listed on the ballot and its candidate, Ambassador Isaac Adebayo Alade, remains strongly in contention for the election,” the statement said.

The party noted that Alade was among the governorship candidates who participated in and signed the INEC peace accord ahead of the poll.

The SDP also rejected claims that it had exited the race, maintaining that the reports were intended to mislead voters ahead of the election.