DEEPENING INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION

Lagos State is focused on building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready education system, writes TAYO OGUNBIYI

The administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu clearly understands the key role education can play in transforming society. This explains the decision of the administration to make education a foremost part of its developmental agenda. Under the current administration, concerted efforts have been made to develop and sustain basic education. This is quite understandable because basic education is the foundation of every educational system.

The increase in budgetary allocation for education, no doubt, signifies the intention of the Sanwo-Olu-led government to use education as the most effective channel to drive its ‘Greater Lagos’ vision. Therefore, the pursuit of developing an educational system that is able to think critically, innovate, and provide solutions towards a more sustainable pattern of living has become a noticeable part of the administration’s agenda.

To begin with, the academic setting in the State is witnessing a dramatic change in terms of personnel and infrastructure. The State’s BOS Education Transformation Plan (BOSETP) is an evolving initiative that is building networks and encouraging partnerships with different sectors to provide an enduring and sustainable education in the State.

In setting the stage for this transformation, Governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurated a special committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) with the mandate to ensure that all public schools are conducive for learning. In the past year, much progress has been recorded in the intervention programme as more schools have received a significant facelift, while new blocks of classrooms are being built in rural communities.

For instance, between 2025 and 2026, the government established 15 new public schools in underserved communities, while 47 existing schools were fully rehabilitated. These interventions have increased the total number of upgraded schools to over 400 statewide.

In addition, 1,416 new classrooms were constructed, and more than 223,000 pieces of furniture were distributed to schools, significantly reducing overcrowding and improving the learning environment.

One of the flagship projects is the transformation of the Tolu School Complex in Ajegunle into a modern educational hub, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing safe, functional, and inspiring learning spaces.

These infrastructural efforts are not only addressing population growth but also enhancing access to education, especially for children in previously underserved areas.

To ensure public schools are well-maintained, the government is co-opting the Head Teachers and Principals of primary and secondary schools, respectively, to take responsibility for proper upkeep.

Equally, the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA) is working with other relevant government agencies to ensure existing and new infrastructure in the public schools are being properly maintained.

The contribution of the rehabilitation programme to the socio-economic outlook of the state is huge. It has become a veritable source of employment for many who earn a living through working at the construction sites. Conservatively put, a total number of 18,000 people are directly involved in the project, both directly and indirectly. And as the government continues to expand the scope of the programme, more hands are being employed.

Recognising teachers as the backbone of any education system, the government has intensified efforts to strengthen human capital in the sector. Some 2,768 teachers were recruited to improve the student-teacher ratio across public schools. In addition, 9,456 teachers benefited from various professional development programmes, workshops, and welfare initiatives.

Central to this effort is the Teachers’ Digital Hub, an online platform designed to equip educators with modern teaching methodologies, digital tools, and remote learning resources. Continuous teacher training is essential to sustaining education reforms and ensuring that classroom delivery aligns with global standards.

In line with global trends, the State has continued to deepen its investment in digital education and innovation. This is being done through the deployment of digital learning tools and curriculum-aligned instructional materials across schools, alongside the expansion of coding, robotics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) programmes.

These initiatives are already positioning Lagos students competitively on the global stage. Notably, students from the state secured first and third positions in Africa at the World Robotics Olympiad, underscoring the impact of technology-driven education policies. It should be stressed that integrating digital skills into the curriculum is critical to preparing students for the demands of the 21st-century economy.

The investments of the government in the sector are already yielding significant improvements in student performance and targeted interventions to support learners. Public school students recorded a 61.52 per cent pass rate in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), a development attributed to sustained academic reforms and support programmes.

To further ease the financial burden on families, the state government sponsored the registration of 45,598 students for the 2026 WASSCE under the Eko Learners Support Initiative. Additionally, millions of textbooks and learning materials were distributed across schools to enhance teaching and learning. These interventions are designed to ensure that no child is left behind due to financial constraints.

The State also recorded notable progress in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), with enrollment in technical colleges exceeding 10,000 students annually. This growth is driven by the integration of entrepreneurship and industry-linked skills into the curriculum, aimed at boosting employability and self-reliance among students. Lagos is repositioning vocational education as a viable pathway to economic empowerment and national development.

Looking ahead, the government has outlined a forward-looking roadmap focused on sustainability, inclusivity, and technological advancement.

Key initiatives include the expansion of the Eko Learners Support Initiative, scaling up STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) programmes, and strengthening partnerships for TVET development.

The government also plans to recruit more specialised teachers in STEM and vocational subjects, while broadening access through the proposed Lagos Education Access Fund (LEAF). The state remains committed to implementing a long-term education strategy that will position Lagos as a leader in education innovation in Africa.

As the government deepens reforms, the focus remains on building a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready education system that equips our students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

With sustained investments in infrastructure, teacher capacity, digital innovation, and student welfare, the state is steadily transforming its public education system into one that is accessible, equitable, and globally competitive.

As Lagos continues to expand its education footprint, the emphasis remains clear: building a system that not only educates but empowers the next generation for leadership, innovation, and economic productivity.

Ogunbiyi is Director, Public Enlightenment & Communication Relations, Ministry of Information & Strategy, Alausa, Ikeja