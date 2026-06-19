Substitute Manzambi Inspires Switzerland to Win over Bosnia 

Substitute Johan Manzambi scored twice as Switzerland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1 in a chaotic final 20 minutes to edge towards a place in the World Cup last 32.

Manzambi met a knockdown in the penalty area with a first-time volley past Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj in the 74th minute, just two minutes and 46 seconds after he came off the bench. It was only the 20-year-old’s fourth touch.

With Bosnia down to 10 men following Tarik Muharemovic’s straight red card for bringing down Breel Embolo when clean through on goal, Ruben Vargas doubled Switzerland’s advantage with a precise curling finish into the bottom corner.

Vargas turned provider in the 90th minute when he set up Manzambi to score his second of the night from close range, before Granit Xhaka converted an injury-time penalty after Djibril Sow was tripped by Amar Memic.

Ermin Mahmic scored a late consolation for Bosnia with a spectacular volley following a corner.

“It’s probably the best moment of my career so far,” Manzambi said after the game. “We knew why we didn’t start well and we had to be patient but we’re a good team and I think we showed that.”

Until Manzambi’s opener, Switzerland had been frustrated by their own lacklustre finishing and a stubborn Bosnia defence.

In the early stages, Switzerland exploited space on the left wing because of Bosnia’s narrow shape out of possession, but Dan Ndoye fired into the side-netting before failing to make contact with a low cross with an attempted flick.

Ndoye saw his spectacular bicycle kick effort tipped over the bar early in the second half, before he made way for Manzambi.

Bosnia began to push again and looked the stronger side, but lost momentum at the hydration break midway through the second half.

Bosnia’s veteran striker Edin Dzeko made his first appearance in his second World Cup and was his side’s main threat, but could not muster a goal and was replaced on 64 minutes.

Switzerland top Group B with four points, while Bosnia are bottom with one point and a goal difference of minus three. If Canada also win their clash with Qatar, they will be tied on same four points as the Swiss.