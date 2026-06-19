Police Arrest Suspected Serial Killer in Cross River Community 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Residents of Abanyama community in Creek Town, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, are gradually returning to their homes following the arrest of a 49 year old man suspected of killing two elderly men in separate attacks that threw the riverine settlement into panic.

The suspect, identified as Akaniyene Ignatius, was arrested by operatives of the Cross River State Police Command after investigations linked him to the deaths of two prominent community elders, Oko Okon, 75, and Okon Akpan, 73.

The killings, which occurred within days of each other in May, sparked fear across the community, with many residents abandoning their homes and farm settlements amid concerns that more people could be targeted.

Police sources said the first victim, Oko Okon, was found dead at his residence on May 24. At the time, investigators had little information to work with and the circumstances surrounding the killing fuelled anxiety among residents.

Before the community could come to terms with the incident, a second elder, Okon Akpan, was also found dead the following day under similar circumstances.

The back to back killings deepened tensions in the area and triggered speculation that a serial killer was on the loose.

A source familiar with the investigation said detectives eventually made a breakthrough after community members identified Ignatius as the person allegedly seen in possession of a mattress belonging to one of the deceased.

The suspect was arrested while allegedly attempting to sell the mattress.

According to the source, the arrest led investigators to crucial evidence. During questioning, Ignatius allegedly directed detectives to several shallow graves where human remains connected to the victims were recovered. The remains were subsequently taken to General Hospital, Creek Town.

Investigators said the suspect admitted involvement in the killings and attributed his actions to a grievance he had harboured for more than two decades.

According to police sources, Ignatius claimed he believed the two elderly men were among community figures linked to events that led to the deaths of his brother and parents many years ago.

Speaking during interrogation, the suspect reportedly said he had grown up in Abanyama despite his family’s roots in neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.

He alleged that longstanding family disputes involving his late father and two brothers eventually escalated into confrontations with members of the community. One of his brothers later died following an attack, while his mother and father died in the years that followed.

The suspect told investigators that he had blamed certain elders in the community for those tragedies and had lived with a desire for revenge ever since.

“I vowed to avenge the death of my parents and brother. Though I regret what happened, anger pushed me to do it,” he reportedly said.

The Cross River State Police Command, however, cautioned against drawing conclusions from the suspect’s claims.

Police spokesperson, ASP Eitokpah Sunday, said the command was conducting a comprehensive investigation and that all statements made by the suspect would be thoroughly verified.

He also dismissed widespread rumours suggesting that dozens of people had been killed.

“The unfortunate incident of the alleged serial killer case in Odukpani community quickly spread with claims that more than 30 bodies were involved. Our immediate concern is to ensure a thorough, professional and impartial investigation into the incidents in Creek Town,” he said.

Sunday added that while the suspect remained in custody and had made certain confessional statements, investigators were still working to establish the full facts surrounding the case.

He urged residents to remain calm and avoid speculation as the investigation continues.

For many residents of Abanyama, however, the arrest has already brought a measure of relief after weeks of uncertainty and fear generated by the shocking deaths of two respected elders whose killings had unsettled the once peaceful community.