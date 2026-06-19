Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to UN Charter Ahead of 81st General Assembly

• Rally global support for peace as IGP honours fallen peacekeepers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria has renewed its commitment to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, reaffirming support for multilateralism, global peace, international cooperation, and the ongoing reform of the world body ahead of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The commitment was formally endorsed in New York on Wednesday by Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, who signed the declaration on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

In a related development, UN and the Nigeria Police called for greater investment in peacebuilding as the world confronted rising conflicts, insecurity, and humanitarian crises.

The call was made on Wednesday during the commemoration of the 2026 International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers in Abuja, where the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohammed Fall, and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, paid tribute to peacekeepers who had served and died in missions across the world.

Nigeria’s commitment to the UN charter comes as member states prepared for the 81st UN General Assembly, where debates on global security, climate change, sustainable development, financing for development, peacekeeping reforms, and the future of multilateral institutions are expected to dominate discussions.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Ibrahim said Nigeria remained steadfast in its commitment to peace, stability, and international cooperation, stressing that the country would continue to support efforts aimed at strengthening the United Nations and promoting a rules-based international order.

He stated that Nigeria’s endorsement of the recommitment declaration reflected its dedication to both domestic peace and the stability of the wider global community, while aligning with the objectives of the UN80 reform initiative designed to make the organisation more effective, accountable, and responsive to emerging global challenges.

The recommitment comes at a time when the United Nations is facing increasing pressure to reform its institutions amid growing geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, humanitarian crises, economic uncertainties, and concerns over the effectiveness of multilateral mechanisms established after the Second World War.

UN80 initiative, launched as part of preparations for the organisation’s 80th anniversary, seeks to modernise the United Nations system, improve efficiency, strengthen transparency, and enhance the capacity of the institution to address contemporary global challenges, including climate change, terrorism, cyber threats, migration, and widening development gaps.

For Nigeria, the recommitment carries added significance given the country’s longstanding role in international diplomacy and peacekeeping operations.

Since joining the United Nations on October 7, 1960, shortly after attaining independence, Nigeria has remained one of Africa’s most active contributors to UN peacekeeping missions and multilateral initiatives.

The country has participated in numerous peace support operations across Africa and beyond, including missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nigeria has also consistently advocated reforms of the UN Security Council, particularly the inclusion of Africa as a permanent member, to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities.

Analysts say Nigeria’s renewed pledge reinforces its aspiration to remain a leading voice for Africa within the international system at a time when developing countries are seeking greater representation in global decision-making structures.

The recommitment also underscores the Tinubu administration’s efforts to deepen international engagement and position Nigeria as a key stakeholder in discussions on global governance, peacebuilding, and sustainable development.

Ibrahim’s role in the United Nations further highlights Nigeria’s growing visibility within the organisation.

He currently serves as Chairman of the Budget, Appropriations and Administration Committee, popularly known as the Fifth Committee, one of the most influential committees of the General Assembly responsible for overseeing the UN’s administrative and budgetary affairs.

Diplomatic observers believe Nigeria’s latest action sends a strong signal of support for collective global action at a time when the international community is grappling with multiple crises that transcend national borders and require coordinated responses.

As preparations intensify for the 81st UN General Assembly, Nigeria’s recommitment is expected to strengthen its voice in ongoing conversations about the future of the United Nations and the reforms needed to make the institution more responsive to the demands of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, UN and the Nigeria Police called for greater investment in peacebuilding as the world confronted rising conflicts, insecurity, and humanitarian crises.

Held under the theme, “Invest in Peace,” the event brought together government officials, diplomats, security agencies, development partners and serving peacekeepers to celebrate the sacrifices and achievements of men and women deployed under the United Nations flag.

The United Nations described peacekeeping as one of the most enduring symbols of international solidarity, stressing that peace remains the foundation of sustainable development and human progress.

Speaking at the ceremony, the UN resident coordinator said peace was built not only through security interventions but also through investments in education, justice, social cohesion, youth empowerment, and inclusive development.

“Every investment in peace is an investment in humanity,” Fall said, citing the position of UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, that peace remains the foundation upon which sustainable development is built.

The UN stated that more than two million people had served in peacekeeping operations since 1948, while over 87,000 military, police, and civilian personnel were currently deployed in missions around the world.

The world body also highlighted Nigeria’s impressive peacekeeping record, revealing that the country has contributed more than 200,000 military and police personnel to 41 peace support missions since the 1960s.

According to the UN, Nigeria currently has 335 uniformed personnel serving in United Nations operations, including 138 officers of the Nigeria Police.

The resident coordinator commended Nigerian peacekeepers for their professionalism and dedication in conflict zones, saying they have helped protect civilians, strengthen democratic institutions, and support post-conflict recovery efforts across several countries.

“You carry trust. You carry the hopes of families you protect. You walk into difficult places so others can live in safety. You stand between uncertainty and stability,” the official told Nigerian officers serving under the UN flag.

In his remarks, Disu paid tribute to peacekeepers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the pursuit of global peace and security.

He disclosed that since the establishment of UN Peacekeeping Operations in 1948, more than 4,500 peacekeepers had lost their lives while protecting vulnerable populations and helping to stabilise conflict-affected societies.

“Peace is not free. It is often secured through extraordinary acts of courage, selflessness and dedication,” Disu said.

The police chief emphasised Nigeria’s longstanding contributions to international peace operations through the deployment of police officers to various United Nations missions across Africa and beyond.

According to him, Nigerian police personnel have distinguished themselves in areas, such as civilian protection, electoral assistance, post-conflict reconstruction, institution building, and community policing.

He said the professionalism displayed by Nigerian officers had earned the country international recognition and strengthened its standing as a responsible contributor to global peace and security.

Disu used the occasion to advocate increased investment in peacebuilding initiatives, stating that preventing conflicts is more cost-effective and sustainable than responding to crises after violence has erupted.

“Investing in peace means strengthening institutions, promoting justice, protecting human rights and addressing the root causes of instability before they escalate into conflict,” he said.

The IGP also stressed the need for continuous training and capacity development for peacekeepers, stating that modern peace operations require personnel equipped with operational competence, mediation skills, cultural sensitivity, and community engagement capabilities.

He underscored the importance of increasing women’s participation in peacekeeping missions, saying inclusive peace processes produce more sustainable outcomes and strengthen the legitimacy of peace operations.

Disu paid special tribute to the families of peacekeepers, describing them as unsung heroes whose sacrifices and emotional support make international service possible.

The event coincided with Nigeria’s renewed commitment to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter ahead of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Nigerian officials reiterated the country’s support for international cooperation, global peace efforts, and ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the United Nations in addressing emerging global challenges.